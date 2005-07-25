Funny Business

In her book Compassionate Laughter, Patty Wooten defines humor as a perspective on life — a way of seeing the world — and behavior that expresses that view. Sounds like a strong parallel to the backbone of many a great brand.

The essence of good humor unites, eases tension, strengthens relationships, and makes people feel good. Isn’t that what we strive for in building our brands? I’ve always been a fan of the funny, and after a stint of learning how to write and deliver live comedy at the Improv a couple of years ago, I have a deeper understanding and appreciation of humor in life, business, and brands.

When well done (versus medium rare), a humor-based branding strategy can be a powerful bonding agent to the people in your market. Whether you’re targeting customers, prospects, or employees, you not only deliver a message, but provide a little life-needed therapy.

Below are some great examples of brands that don’t take themselves too seriously — and how they successfully drive their brand message home.

Satire can become a higher power

Janice Taylor, founder of Our Lady of Weight Loss, lost 50 pounds of excess weight to create 50 pieces of art. “After attending a meeting where everyone obsessed about food and their oversized tushes, I heard a voice,” Taylor says. “‘You’re an artist. Make weight loss an art project.’ The voice was Our Lady of Weight Loss.”

This small company has built its brand with low-cal wit and sarcasm. They offer online inspiration, workshops, coaching, gifts, and spoofy art exhibited at galleries — all with fat-shedding bites of humor.

Humor can add character

Entertaining or amusing icons can help define the personality of your brand. Take Gus, the second most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania. Created by MARC USA for the Pennsylvania Lottery, this furry creature is a natural-born scratcher, perfect for instant game launches as well as breathing new life into the lottery’s overall image.