Losing Your Fear. Finding Your Brand.

Every single living entity in the business world has a brand. Brands happen when a company takes its first breath. When it opens its doors, sets the sales troops loose on the battlefield, prints the business cards, and handles the first stressed-out customer, it is developing a brand.

The brand is the by-product of all of one’s actions — the sum of what an organization, person, or product does. How you behave, communicate, and respond to the unexpected are part of your brand.

Brand by default happens every day.



For a lucky few this track works out fine. Just do your stuff. The market gets your deal. They like you and life goes on.

The average brand is not so lucky.



Most companies, however, need to invest up front in soul searching, clearly define their story, create a game plan, and work it until it is vividly tattooed on the minds of their buying market.

Sounds simple. So why is it that in just about every category there are clusters of lame, boring brands? You may know some or, then again, you may not because they blend in, have no distinct anything, and even burn through big bucks telling the market how dreadfully boring and similar they are to at least a handful of their competitors.

Great branding takes balls.



This is not a body part, but an attitude available to both male and female business leaders. Guts, gumption, and fearless fiber — got to have them to find the big brand glory.

The tragic news is that a lot of companies get the process. Their leaders read books, attend seminars, and admire other great brands. They know to be a really cool, memorable brand, you’ve got to stand for something and be distinct. But when it comes down to their brand, the real distinction phobia sets in, causing brand nothing.