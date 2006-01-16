Staying on Your Game in ’06

It’s just two weeks into 2006, but already many new year’s resolutions have been broken, and for those still hanging in, the stats don’t look so good. In fact, I’ve heard about 95% of resolutions fail.

I take a different approach. Instead of annual resolutions, I view life and my branding profession as a game, a competitive event that is exciting and rewarding. You don’t often hear sports commentators speak of championship resolutions, but rather skills and winning strategies.

As I move into the new year, I set aside a couple of days to reflect on the past year. I make a list of all my metaphorical wins and losses, and the key plays that contributed to those outcomes. I look at the MVPs in select industries, peruse their key stats and then, most importantly, I compile all the highlights of the year that really make me feel great. Because if your job doesn’t make you happy, get a new one.

Branding, marketing, and sales are all challenging activities. If you don’t stay in shape, you’re bound to get hurt. Without a sound game plan, you’re as good as burnt toast.

To stay on top of your game, I say forget the resolutions. Set clear, accountable goals, and try some of these key plays to start acting like the MVP that you are.

These are some things that helped me score big this year.

Attitude is everything. Passion and confidence will increase the value of your brands. Believe in what you are taking to the market, or make changes.

Innovation and creativity in business and branding are tie-breakers every time. Don’t take your mind for granted. Build in daily mental exercises that challenge your thinking. If you are right handed, draft a paper with your left hand, and vice versa. Do crossword puzzles. Experience new environments. Draw instead of writing and write if you like to draw. Shake off setbacks as practice time. Without failure, we would not recognize success. Don’t stress over missteps; learn from them and move forward.

Shake off setbacks as practice time. Without failure, we would not recognize success. Don't stress over missteps; learn from them and move forward. No risk, no anything. Great branding is not for wimps. It's for leaders who are not afraid to go where others don't dare. This applies to every facet of your brand: the name, how you do business, and certainly how you touch the market.

Don't try to please everyone. You will never do it. Focus on the hardcore advocates of your brand; this will help even more people love you.

Invest in learning for you and your brand team. About the time you figure it out, there is a new and better way to do it. The world of branding moves a lot faster than you might imagine. As a brand leader you've got to allocate time and money for continued learning in technology, research, and execution methods.

Watch other games. If you spend all your energy looking at just at your industry, you will see a lot of the same stuff. That's how commodities operate. If you want to pioneer in your category, you've got to spend time looking at other industries.

looking at just at your industry, you will see a lot of the same stuff.

That’s how commodities operate. If you want to pioneer in your category,

you’ve got to spend time looking at other industries.

