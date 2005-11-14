The Power of Peer-to-Peer Networks

We live and work in a time of rapid and unprecedented change. Up and down the corporate ladder, the challenge to cultivate strong networks confronts nearly everyone in business today, whether it’s the public or private sector and regardless of industry.

Beyond merely widening the circle of people you know, strong networks foster deeper learning and broaden your exposure across a range of issues. Simply

put, our networks make us smarter, more knowledgeable, and even more grounded. Said another way, leaders ignore networking at their own peril.

In my last column, I explored an important measure of an individual’s

proficiency at networking, the Networking Quotient (NQ). Just as the IQ is a measure of a person’s intelligence, the NQ gauges the degree to which you’re

developing highly effective personal networks. Take a look at that column again to calculate your NQ in order to know where you stand and what needs improvement.

Once you’ve done that your focus should be on developing a networking plan. And any strategy you decide on needs to include a highly effective and

vital component: peer-to-peer networking.

Yes, peer-to-peer networking can work for people at any level of an organization. Two examples illustrate what I mean. It’s said that ex-presidents of the United States are members of the most exclusive group in the world: Those who have occupied the Oval Office and dealt with the daily challenges that confront the leader of the free world. Few people have had that job; far fewer are alive at any one time, which is why every former president develops a unique bond with his peers. Regardless of political party and persuasion, ex-presidents are members of a very unique peer-to-peer network.

At the other end of the spectrum, there’s the lowly apprentice. It turns out that some of the keenest observers of peer-to-peer networks cite studies of

apprenticeship when pointing to the unequaled value of peer networking. And here’s why: Apprentices learn better, faster, and deeper from other apprentices — especially when they’re at different levels of experience. Hearing it from the mouths of someone who’s been there — and recently — is a often a more

powerful learning experience than hearing it from the boss. Sorry, Donald and Martha!

The central idea behind the effectiveness of peer-to-peer networks is this: We all learn better, trust more, and gravitate to the shared experiences of

people at our level and in circumstances similar to ours. And, there is incredible value in being able to tap into the collective experience of a group of trusted peers.