The Top Executive Breeders

In my first column, I described the disturbing findings our firm (Executive Development Associates, Inc.) reported in its 2004 survey. In it, many of the of 100 companies polled worldwide say they, “lack the quality and depth of executive talent needed to grow and compete in the future.” Just a few other pithy comments from the survey conclusions that help transition to today’s topic:

“We’ve taken our eye off the ball during a few years of economic decline and now we’re paying the price for our short-sightedness.”

“Executive and leadership development directors and CLOs are worried that their companies will lack the leadership capacity to achieve strategic objectives.”

“Creating an integrated talent management system is the solution, but we aren’t good at it.”

“The need to invest in the next generation of business leaders is crystal clear.”

So the big question is, is anyone good at developing executive talent? Who’s best at it? To find out, we decided to create a process to identify the top companies. And we wanted to be as objective as possible.

But let’s back up a minute, why should you care? Our premise is that this is really important! It goes something like this: The accelerating rate of change and global competition within most major industries is an enormous challenge for organizations today. Organizations can only be successful in this environment if they have executives with strong leadership skills, the capacity to identify and address major business challenges, and the personal effectiveness skills necessary to achieve and sustain excellence. Executive development is a significant challenge for organizations and most recognize that they need to do a much better job. The research mentioned earlier among major corporations globally, revealed that 71% are coping with difficulties in ensuring replacements for key jobs, a measure that’s frequently referred to as a company’s “bench strength.” So big deal — why not just raid the executive talent from other companies? That’s worked pretty well in the past.