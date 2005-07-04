How Strong Is Your Bench?

Leading companies around the world lack the quality and depth of executive talent needed to grow and compete in the future. Does that surprise you? It sure surprised me.

It’s the most startling finding from my company’s survey of trends in executive and leadership development. We’ve been conducting this survey biannually since 1983 as a way to keep our clients (and ourselves, of course) abreast of critical forces and trends. Our 2004 survey covered 100 major companies, 79% in the US, the rest scattered throughout the world. I’ll use my debut column to highlight the most interesting survey findings, to let you know what the leading companies are thinking about the future (next 2-3 years), and to share some comments on what they’re thinking, as well.

Major Findings:

Building leadership bench strength will be crucial.

Executive and leadership development directors and chief learning officers (CLOs), the leaders who completed the survey, are worried that their companies will lack the leadership capacity to achieve their strategic objectives. And they know the answer isn’t hiring talent away from companies because everyone is facing the same problem.

More than 70% of the survey respondents said the lack of bench strength will have a major influence on their efforts in the next few years and 80% say that increasing bench strength, ensuring replacements for key jobs or people, will be the top objective for their executive development efforts. My 2 cents worth is that companies are facing increasingly complex strategic and managerial challenges even as their current executive teams are approaching the traditional retirement age. Cultivating the next generation of leadership is an imperative!

We’ve taken our eye off the ball here during a few years of economic decline, and now were paying the price for our short-sightedness. In my consulting work with major corporations I don’t know anyone who isn’t fretting about the new War for Talent. The new job title in HR is head of talent management, and we are acting as though we can fix this problem by creating a new job in HR. Wrong!

Creating an integrated talent management system is the solution, but we aren’t good at.

70% of respondents said that a system that integrates all executive and leadership development and key HR activities will be a top priority to address the bench strength challenge. For the most part, what we’ve seen in client organizations is the core components of such a system — executive education, on-the-job development experiences, performance management, succession planning, coaching and mentoring, and high potential (or emerging leader) identification and development — were stand-alone functions within the HR department and operated more or less autonomously.

What is obviously needed is to create an integrated, unified system for developing the leadership talent the organization requires — something that will never be achieved with the key system components operating independent of one another. This is so obvious. How have we managed to operate otherwise? (Let’s put that question aside for now.)