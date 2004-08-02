Standing up to Those Who Don’t Do the Right Thing

“General Powell, I understand that your wife once suffered from depression, had to take medicine, and was even in a mental hospital. Do you want to comment on that?”

The 8,000-strong audience filling the Dallas Civic Auditorium was aghast. Everyone went quiet. They could hardly believe their ears. Colin Powell — then considered a serious contender for the Presidential nomination — was delivering a stirring, inspiring keynote address. His audience: a leading residential real estate company’s top producers. Speaking to the group of type A, driven sales people, Powell urged them to give back to their communities, his voice filled with gratitude for his family, childhood friends, and opportunities to do well by doing good. He entreated the gathered successful real estate agents and brokers to do the same.

He faced an uphill battle with this crowd. They listened politely enough, but you’d be hard pressed to imagine Powell’s impact having a lasting effect. After all, these were the best deal makers of a profession not known to be circumspect, but who instead appeared to take pride in their “transaction myopia,” namely — find the deal, get the deal, do the deal, next deal.

During the Q&A period, a man asked the above question. Inappropriate is too kind a word for his off-the-wall question. The audience and I listened intently. I wondered how Powell would react. Would he be politically correct and say that he was glad the man asked the question to make the point that mental illness should be treated with parity to medical illness? Would he ignore the man? Would he become hostile? Or would he bring back memories of Edmund Muskie throwing away his presidential hopes 25 years earlier when his wife was similarly attacked, causing the Maine senator to cry?

He looked firmly at the man and responded: “Excuse me sir, the person you love more than anyone is living in hell, and you don’t do whatever you can to get her out? Do you have a problem with that, sir?”

You could hear a pin drop. You felt Powell’s values and principles fuse into deeply felt conviction. Talk about leadership! I said to myself, “I would buy a used country from that guy.”

He so commanded my respect that he made me want to be the best I could be. I went to the breakout session I was scheduled to lead after his keynote and announced that I had changed my content from the previous day on how to sell more effectively to how to do right by your client. I asked the audience how many of them felt it was an honor to hear Powell’s words and felt that they would be dishonoring that privilege to not go back to their communities and give back. Nearly everyone raised their hands.