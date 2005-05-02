Why Tiger Woods Doesn’t Cheat

It would appear that rumors of Tiger Woods’ career demise are premature. The former “Tiger” manchild is back as a man, and professional golfers are feeling nervous.

Why doesn’t Tiger have to cheat? Because he has a huge competitive advantage over every other golfer.

What’s a competitive advantage? There are three things going on when you’re playing against Tiger (and the same was true of Jack Nicklaus 30 years ago). One, you know Tiger can beat you. Two, Tiger knows he can beat you. And three, Tiger knows that you know he can beat you. That is a competitive advantage.

Competitive advantage or lack thereof is the key to ethical behavior in sports, in business, and in life.

Sometimes it is the perception of one’s own competitive advantage rather than the reality of it that is the greatest determinant of that individual’s behavior. It is a foregone conclusion that Bill Gates would have been very successful had he been ethical throughout his career. But having not recognized, realized, or in essence perceived his inherent competitive advantage early in his career, Bill Gates, entrepreneur, may have been tempted to stack the deck in his favor to guarantee winning. Now, as the wealthiest man on the planet and with huge successes in the can, respect and esteem from supposedly non-ethically challenged pals like Warren Buffett, respect from his wife, and unadulterated trust from his children Bill Gates appears to (borrow from the movie, “As Good As it Gets) “want to be a better man” — and is aspiring to become the ethical elder statesman of technology.

Ethical behavior is directly proportionate to competitive advantage. The greater the competitive advantage, the easier it is to be honest. The greater the competitive disadvantage (compounded by unrelenting pressure to meet unrealistic expectations), the greater the temptation to stray or lie. In golf, this translates into taking an ungiven gimme putt, moving your ball to a better lie in the woods, or just writing down a different score than what you actually played.