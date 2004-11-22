Take the POP Quiz

To grow, companies need to identify their greatest opportunities and risks — short and long term — and then what they’ll need to do or stop doing in order to take advantage of those opportunities.

Too often however, the best-laid plans of mice and CEO’s goes nowhere because they have skipped the step of gaining buy in from the people who will ultimately execute the plan. Without buy in, these people don’t have enough of a stake to sustain their motivation through the entire length of a project. As soon as it becomes too frustrating, they begin to falter, often with the same justification that adolescents offer their parents: “It wasn’t my idea.” In other words, “Don’t expect me to keep trying when things becomes hard.”

What works better in the case of your people and teenagers is to follow the adage: “People try harder at what they want to do than at what other people want them to do.” In other words, if you want people to participate in moving your company forward, find a way to include them in the decision of how to do it.

You can do that by giving your top decision makers and department heads — who will serve as representatives from their area — the following POP Quiz. In this case, POP stands for whatever your company needs to do in order to “pop” forward into a more successful future.

Give the following quiz to your top decision makers and have your department heads give it to their people. What follows are the answers provided by a senior VP of sales in a company that sells computer peripherals.

POP Quiz

What do you see as the top three opportunities for increasing revenue to our company?