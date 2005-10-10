Is Innovation in your Organizational DNA?

Recently we had an opportunity to work with the director of strategy for an organization that had an ambitious innovation agenda. He was feeling dispirited as he prepared for a meeting to kick off the next planning cycle. The company’s innovation efforts over the past two years had largely not delivered, and it was not quite clear why. A lot of people were ducking responsibility. Conversations about why the organization had stumbled were uncomfortable.

It became evident, after a few conversations, that this organization, like many others, was not recognizing that sometimes innovations fail not for the shortcomings of individuals, but because the organization as a whole was designed to do something different.

There are fundamental rules that determine how organizations behave — policies and practices that have a tremendous impact on motivations, capabilities, and behavior. These rules are so powerful, and so often taken for granted, that it is entirely apt to refer to them as organizational DNA. Crucial elements of DNA include hiring and promotion practices, leadership styles, planning processes, performance measures, reporting arrangements, formal and informal power structure, how relationships between groups are defined, how individuals are rewarded, and core values.

All companies have DNA, even small ones. As soon as a company gets big enough that the founder can no longer make every decision on its own, the founder has no choice but to start creating DNA. To succeed, companies must create a DNA that fits their business model.

Organizational DNA and biological DNA have some similarities. They both are difficult to observe directly, and have powerful impacts on behavior. But there are crucial differences, too. Biological DNA is inherited at birth, and cannot be changed. Organizational DNA is created early in life, and can be changed, albeit with some effort.

Some innovation efforts fail because a company’s weaknesses are simply the flip side of its strengths. An organization that is hard-wired for success in one business is highly unlikely to succeed in a much different one. Unless, that is, it creates a subunit with an entirely different DNA.

Thus, once leaders choose a set of innovative ideas to invest in, there must be two separate tracks for converting those ideas to reality – one set for implementation within the existing organization, and a second set of strategic innovations that only have a chance within a distinct subunit that is carefully constructed from the ground up.