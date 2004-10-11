Forget, Borrow, Learn

Mary: “John, you seem to think we can succeed in this business without discipline. Without a relentless focus on costs. We can’t chase every creative idea. Your hero is an engineer with a good story to tell. But we have to make our numbers!”

John: “Mary, this company will never achieve greatness doing what we have always done. This is exactly the thinking that will eventually make us obsolete. We must support innovation. You just want to get in the way with bureaucracy and single-minded pursuit of efficiency.”

We’ve followed several innovation stories — each a tale of a new business (NewCo) within an established and successful organization (CoreCo). And in every tale, the tension illustrated here between John and Mary is present from beginning to end.

That’s too bad, because it is only healthy at the very beginning of an innovation journey. Beyond that point, the tension between John and Mary becomes unproductive. The instincts on either side are equally misguided.

Before explaining why, let’s look at why these tensions are productive at the beginning of NewCo’s life. In the early going, entrepreneurship and efficiency truly are opposites in most every way. To optimize one, you reverse everything you do to optimize the other. You break all of the rules — and that creates stress.

For example:

For efficiency, you focus and execute. For entrepreneurship, you search and experiment.

For efficiency, you enforce accountability. For entrepreneurship, you allow freedom.

For efficiency, you create structure and routine processes. For entrepreneurship, you allow flexibility and encourage new interactions.

For efficiency, you attend to the needs of today’s customers. For entrepreneurship, you anticipate the needs of future customers.

For efficiency, you stick to the knitting. For entrepreneurship, you think “outside the box.”

For efficiency, you plan. For entrepreneurship, you let things emerge.

Let’s call the management approach to efficiency Formula A, and the approach for entrepreneurship Formula B. Formula A is about discipline. Formula B is about creativity.