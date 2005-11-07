Ideas Are Not Enough

We’ve been researchers in the field of innovation for several years now. We have shelves full of books on the topic. Interestingly, the vast preponderance of these books is about that 1% of the job — the front-end of the innovation process. The front end is about creativity, discovery, and breathtaking new ideas.

Stories about the birth of breakthrough ideas can make for juicy reading, and lie at the core of many best selling business books. A classic, The Innovator’s Dilemma (Clayton Christensen) helps readers understand how to recognize ideas that have the potential to disrupt existing markets. More recent popular books also focus on ideas. Blue Ocean Strategy (Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne) offers a structured approach for identifying ideas for businesses that have little or no direct competition. The Medici Effect (Frans Johansson) shows how creative ideas often follow from unusual combinations of experience, cultures, and scientific fields.

What of the back-end? The back-end is about converting ideas to life. It is about organization building, technical development, and commercialization. It is about management.

The front may be saucy, but the back end is meaty. Even with a great idea in hand, building a new business, particularly one inside an existing organization, is a challenge like no other. Leaders face decisions loaded with contradiction and paradox each step of the way. If you can master it, you’ve mastered the top-level course in general management. You are an extraordinary executive.

And still, it is hard to get people interested. When we give executive seminars on innovation, we typically spend only one-fourth of our time on the front-end. Yet, that is always the part of our program that generates the most energy.

The front end sizzles with sex appeal. The back end labors and sweats.