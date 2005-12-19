From Idea to Execution

Here is a sequence of events that is familiar to us from our research, and may be familiar to you as well.

A CEO announces that the strategic imperative for the upcoming year is breakthrough growth. Incremental growth from incremental initiatives is no longer enough. To continue to thrive, the company must do new things. It must break all of the rules. It must redefine the industry.

Motivational speakers and experts on innovation are hired to inspire the troops, create the right conversations, and get the creative juices flowing. The company establishes a committee to review preliminary ideas for new growth opportunities. Dozens are submitted. A handful are selected for further research. Business plans are written. There is one plan in particular that looks most promising.

The CEO examines the possibility from every angle. There are many reasonable projects competing for the firm’s capital, but none have the chance to reinvigorate growth like this one. The CEO hires an outside expert, and receives confirmation that the high-growth-potential business looks like winner. It is a done deal. The CEO commits to the plan, assigns the best available general manager to lead the strategic experiment, and asks a member of the senior corporate staff to shepherd it.

And then the CEO makes a big mistake.

The CEO moves on to other matters. The new business, after all, is but a tiny fraction of a multi-billion-dollar organization.

Asked to think about the challenges of innovation, most managers think first of the creative, brilliant, and inspired soul that sees the future in a different way — a rebel on a mission. It is a romance deeply embedded in our business culture.