Strategy, Execution, and Innovation

What enabled the Detroit Pistons to overcome the mighty Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s NBA finals? Great game plans? Or great players?

Will this year’s presidential election be won with a superior campaign design? Or with memorable speeches?

Whether the arena is sports, politics, or business, the question is enticing. Which is more important: a great strategy or great execution?

Through the 1980s and 1990s, well-known strategy consulting firms such as McKinsey, Bain, Boston Consulting Group, and others, amassed influence by perfecting the practice of strategy development and helping hundreds of clients improve their business performance. More recently the allure of strategy has waned. Notably, one of the more popular business books of late is Larry Bossidy’s Execution.

We cannot resolve the question in the space of a short column. In fact, the question cannot be resolved at all. But we do make the following observation: Never is execution more important than when innovation is at the heart of a strategy.

That is because innovation always involves treading into uncertain waters. And as uncertainty rises, the value of a well-thought-out strategy drops. In fact, when pursuing entirely new business models, no amount of research can resolve the critical unknowns. All that strategy can do is give you a plausible starting point. From there, you must experiment, learn, and adapt.

This is easily forgotten, especially by companies that rely on strategy consulting firms. A mindset develops: Outside experts develop the strategic plan; our job is to carry it out.