Our Wish for 2005

Want to push up your stock price? Try any of the following: make operations more efficient, raise your price, win concessions from unions, expand existing operations, acquire another company, find a tax loophole, create perceptions of success on Wall Street, sell some undervalued assets, renegotiate prices from suppliers, rationalize your workforce, push the limits on regulatory constraints…

Want to push up your stock price and energize your organization at the same time?

Build something new.

No, not new buildings. Not a new office complex. Not a glitzy new company headquarters. Please, no monuments to your company’s own glory.

Build a new business.

Choose this path not only because innovation leads to long-term financial success, but also because innovation meets a fundamental human need.

To build. To stand back. To say, “Look at what we did together. Look at what we made.”