A Challenge of Olympic Proportions

It’s not just hype. New technologies really do threaten strong, proven companies. Even those that have been successful for several generations.

Consider the case of Kodak. The company created the market for consumer photography way back in 1880. Nearly a century later, they controlled 90% of the US film market.

Then the difficulties began. The entry of overseas challengers into the US market, especially Fuji, was difficult enough. The rise of digital photography is posing a much more serious threat. Today, Kodak’s revenues have declined back to levels last seen 10 years ago. The market for film is slipping 2-3% each year, and Kodak is grappling for a secure home in the rapidly evolving new consumer world of taking, modifying, printing, and sharing pictures.

In one sense, Kodak has been lucky. The rise of digital photography has played out relatively slowly. Consumers haven’t caught on to the new approach to photography nearly so quickly as they adapted to, say, the glorious joys of shopping on eBay. So it is fair to ask, why has Kodak stumbled?

Complacency? No. Kodak felt genuine fear when Sony announced plans to launch its first digital camera. And that was way back in 1981. Kodak executives pondered the possible imminent demise of silver-halide photography. Many initiatives followed. Kodak formed new divisions. They hired outside managers with experience in digital technologies. They invested billions in R&D.

Did they simply fail to produce any good ideas? A plausible answer — and likely a popular one. In fact, when we talk to CEOs about the task of making their organizations more innovative, they typically focus on creativity. How do I tap into the imaginative possibilities embedded within my organization? How do I inspire people to think out of the box? How do I get the right experts talking to one another, sharing great ideas?

But we do not think that creativity was Kodak’s problem, either. The company developed dozens of new products, including cameras, printers, scanners, and image-editing software for both consumers and professionals. They offered kiosks for retailers. They led the industry in developing electronic image sensors. They produced consumer hardware for viewing pictures on television. They created an Internet-based service for on-demand printing and sharing of photos.