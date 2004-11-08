Amnesia by Design

Brent had just received the assignment he had always dreamed of. It was a chance to chase the glory of creating an entirely new business — without leaving the company where he had worked for over a decade. His company’s assets were immense. He would have help in marketing and engineering that most entrepreneurs could only dream of. Not only that, he had sufficient support from the CEO that he was able to hand pick his staff from among the company’s top performers.

The opportunity was energizing because the new business was unlike anything his company had ever attempted before. There was an entirely new customer set, and a completely different value proposition. There was great potential, and there were great uncertainties.

Brent realized that it would be a challenge to get his staff to truly think and act in new ways. So he took some bold steps. He arranged to house his team in new office space, across town from headquarters. He talked about developing a new culture — one that was more open and opportunistic, flexible and free.

He even made some very insightful observations about how the new business would have to succeed in a much different way. He wrote these insights into a charter for the new business. He carefully trained everyone involved on the significant points in the charter — until he was convinced that the differences were well understood.

And all of Brent’s careful forethought accomplished nearly nothing.

What Brent was trying to do, in essence, was to erase the company’s memory. He vastly underestimated the difficulty of doing so.

Forgetting the past requires much more than simply creating conversational awareness about how the future is different. Conversations are fleeting. Several sources of organizational memory, on the other hand, have true staying power.