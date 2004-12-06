Experimentation Is Easy, Learning Is Not

Beth was nervous. She was six months into the most demanding leadership challenge of her career — building a high-growth-potential (but risky!) new business inside of the large company where she had worked for over a decade. It was becoming clear that the business was not progressing as planned. It was behind schedule. It was over budget. And its prospects remained murky.

Beth was nervous because at an important meeting the next week she would have some explaining to do. In her company, the rule was simple. If you deliver on plan, you are rewarded.

To some extent, Beth felt that this was unfair. The business she was managing was uncertain. Nobody could predict its future. And to some extent, Beth’s superiors understood this, too. So at the meeting, when Beth asked that her business be treated with an “experiment and learn” approach, they agreed.

Unfortunately, Beth had really just won a stay of execution.

The notion of experimenting and learning made everyone feel good for the moment. It had a nice ring to it. It sounded like something that you have to do in order to innovate. But neither Beth nor her superiors really understood what it meant.

Actually, experimentation is easy. Experimentation is simply means trying something new and unproven — and acknowledging that you cannot reliably predict the outcome. But learning, what was that? How do you know it is happening? Why is it important?

There are some business contexts in which the notion of learning is straightforward. If you want to know if you are learning to manufacture a new product, measure the trend in defect rates or unit production costs. If you want to know how quickly you are learning to sell, measure the trend in cost per sale, or success rate at turning qualified leads into closed deals.