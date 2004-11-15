Inventing from the Inside Out

On August 2, 1985, as Delta flight 191 approached Dallas-Fort Worth airport, it was rocked by wind shear, causing the plane to crash. Aboard was Philip Estridge, the man who helped bring the IBM PC to market in record time. With Estridge went one of the boldest and most successful experiments ever attempted at intrapreneuring.

Soon after his death, IBM folded its famed Boca Raton, Florida-based PC facility back into the mother ship. Over time, Big Blue lost its engineering advantage to Compaq and a host of others, and the company is now a mere shadow of its former self in the PC market, where it once commanded the lion’s share of attention.

The fact that IBM even considered a separate, autonomous division to create a new product for a market in which it trailed badly was a miracle in itself. Most large corporations are loath to give any executive that type of freedom, for fear of stirring the politically motivated middle management masses.

Yet it’s that very autonomy that sets entrepreneurs apart from their larger, deep-pocketed brethren. The ability to make decisions quickly and act on instinct is something most Fortune 500 companies lack in spades.

Middle management, armed with Harvard Business School matrices and endless reports generated by so-called insight groups, is typically grid locked in political battles with other divisions to get their flawed, focus-group-research-imbued opinions heard.

Most development teams lack the ambition and bottom-line responsibility to really create “insanely great” products, as Steve Jobs puts it, and the result is a flood of me-too products that would have never seen the light of day if product management salaries, not only bonuses, were directly tied to product performance.

The market is rife with examples that show a complete disconnect with consumers. Software manufacturers heap on the features, despite a 25-year-old chorus of user pleas to keep things simple. Prestigious automobile manufacturers BMW and Mercedes-Benz bet their fortunes on massively complex navigational systems that have severely impacted their reliability ratings.