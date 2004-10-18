The Culture of Innovation

In 1991, 37% of top management surveyed by McKinsey and I&TM reported they wanted to be innovation leader in their category. By 1999, that innovation strategy had jumped to 95%. This marked shift signals one of the fundamental changes of doing business these days: global competition, a changing consumer, and time compression have made innovation paramount for survival.

In strategy meetings throughout the world, “ideation” sessions are taking place. Their goal? Brainstorming the next big hit. But how does one latch on to a new idea? And how do you propel your organization forward to make it receptive to the change management required to bring new ideas to market?

There’s obviously no better way than breeding innovation from within. Take Apple, for example. Here’s a company renowned for creating innovative products that blaze new trails. Apple’s new Airport Express, a wireless Internet gateway, allows travelers to add wireless access to a hotel room equipped only with a wired Ethernet connection. Introduced in July, Airport Express has been a huge hit among computer cognoscenti.

But if you study trends, like Always On Wireless CEO Rudy Prince does, you would have noticed that more than 60 million people in the U.S. still use dial up. And while wireless Internet access is catching on fast in hotels around the globe, the vast majority of guest rooms are still relegated to dial-up access — and will be in the near-future. Enter WiFlyer, a product Always On started shipping this week. WiFlyer not only provides Wi-Fi access to non-wired rooms, but brings wireless Internet access to the dial-up crowd as well.

It may seem like a retro idea, but the “unwired” trend has spoiled consumers for anything that requires tethering. So, while surfing at 56Kbps may be going out of style, doing it wirelessly removes some of the pain from a slow process. WiFlyer is also proof that small companies can take on even formidable rivals in a game of one-upmanship. Score: Rudy Prince 1, Steve Jobs 1.

Changing trends hold the key to innovation. Even in presumably staid categories. Take the business attache. That razor-thin leather briefcase is about to join the Dodo bird in extinction, despite the fact that we’ve entered the “paperless age.” The reason is simple. While consumers may be carrying fewer big binders stuffed with documents, their electronic gear has multiplied like digital rabbits.

As a result, consumers have increasingly shifted their burden to bigger, softer bags that can expand on command. The first step in that evolution was the soft briefcase, a bag that resembled the attache in form factor. But of late, business people have begun looking into backpacks, the sherpa gadget of choice of children and teens.