The New Culture of Gaming

We’ve come a long way since the Persians first played checkers, reportedly the world’s oldest game, some 5,000 years ago. The first major shift in gaming came with the introduction of electronics, which is credited to William Higinbotham, who created a video game in 1958 called Tennis for Two.

But it wasn’t until 1975, when Atari released Pong as a home game, that video gaming entered its full-tilt era. Since that milestone, video games have evolved in truly innovative ways that give a sneak preview of where society is headed entertainment-wise.

Much has been written about the game culture that suggests that video gaming is turning people into a nation of isolationists. Nothing could be further from the truth. As CNN recently reported, 31% of people who play games online in Los Angeles form offline relationships. The national average is 18%.

That’s an opportunity creatively exploited by a Menlo Park-based company called Xfire, who has released an instant messenger (IM) application for gamers. Currently, more than 317 million people worldwide use IM, and the appeal of communicating via computer continues to spread fast.

If you know why east coast folks leave you voicemails at 6 a.m. on the west coast, the concept behind IMing is easy to grasp: It’s far less intrusive. You don’t want to whip out your mobile phone to call someone who you’re playing a game with to chat. It’s far easier — and much more game friendly — to “store and forward” via Xfire. Another benefit: Xfire won’t crash the game.

Sure, IMing is largely a Generation Y phenomenon, with 71% of teens regularly instant messaging, according Jupiter Research. But the potential exists to vastly expand IM’s use in business, an idea not lost on Five Across, which launched a collaborative IM package called Intercomm in early August.

But due to video gaming’s young demographics, most aging boomer business managers have yet to take a serious look at the industry’s amazing stats. In 2003, videogames were a $11.2-billion-a-year business, according to the NPD Group, and the industry enjoyed an 80% penetration of U.S. households with children. The psyche of gaming is so entrenched, that a recent survey by the NPD Group found that most boys would rather play a GI Joe video game than play with a GI Joe action figure.