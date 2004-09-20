In Search of… Innovation

Innovation. It’s the lifeblood of growth and success. Yet trying to come up with a new idea, one that stands the test of time, is a daunting task — to say the least. The landscape is littered with ideas that look good on paper but just did not succeed.

Apple’s iPod is clearly a great idea. This portable music device trumped all MP3 players, even checkmating such consumer electronics stalwarts as Sony, selling nearly 4 million units. But even Apple, renowned for being an innovation leader, has stumbled in its storied past.

Apple’s Newton personal digital assistant, while groundbreaking, never enjoyed the laurels accorded the iPod. Newton was too big and its handwriting recognition was poor. The Palm Pilot, on the other hand, achieved great success because it learned from Apple’s mistakes and was designed to fit in your pocket and was simple to operate. It became an overnight sensation.

While hindsight is always perfect, there’s a recurring theme in these stories: transportability and simplicity. The idea of simplicity also permeates Google’s success, which enabled it to soar to great heights in a segment dominated by deep-pocket brands such as Excite@Home, InfoSeek, Lycos, and Yahoo.

Except for Yahoo, none of those brands conjure up the cachet each once enjoyed among Netizens. The lesson for technology players, or anyone else chasing mega-success, is to focus on the user experience.

Apple’s iPod and Google make it easy to accomplish the task each is designed to do. While that may sound simple, many new products and services stray from these key concepts. Who can forget IBM’s PC Junior with its “chiclet” keyboard that garnered zero respect? Or Sony’s Betamax, which recorded just one hour when VHS could do two?

And while ease of use is a noble goal, there are lessons to be learned from that egregious blunder, Microsoft Bob, which was too annoying for words. But technology is not the only field that has seen its share of larger-than-life blunders. Many a marketing lesson is filled with examples like Coca-Cola’s New Coke or Ford’s Edsel. Then there’s Pepsi A.M, Nude Beer and, well, you get the idea.