5 Tips for Nurturing Your Personal Brand

In “Straight Talk for Success” I make the point that successful people create positive personal impact. You create positive personal impact by developing and nurturing your personal brand, dressing for success and knowing and following the basic rules of etiquette.

Do you have a personal brand? How did you develop it? What do you do to nurture it?

Here are my five best ideas on how to develop and nurture your personal brand.

Become known as a person of high integrity. People with integrity succeed. Be true to yourself. Your reputation is all you’ve got. Know your values and stick to them. If you haven’t already articulated your personal values, take a few minutes, think about them and write them down. Review them every week to make sure you’re staying true to yourself. Be direct and truthful. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Nothing so astonishes men as common sense and plain dealing.” Astonish the people around you with common sense and straightforward communication. Admit your mistakes. We all make mistakes. Own up to yours. You’ll gain a reputation as a straight shooter who as honest with himself or herself as he or she is with others. Become widely trusted. Deliver on what you say you’ll do. If you can’t meet a commitment, let the other person know as soon as you can. Agree on another deadline – and meet it. Keep confidences. Avoid gossip. Never embarrass your friends and coworkers by repeating what they share with you – even if it isn’t in confidence. Be visible. Volunteer for projects inside your company, church and community. Write a column or opinion piece for your company magazine or an industry publication. Write a letter to the editor of your local paper.

The common sense point here is simple. If you want to succeed in your life and career, do everything you can to promote and nurture your personal brand at all times. Remember, everything you do – and everything you choose to not do – communicates your brand. Dress, handle phone calls, e mails and face to face conversations in a manner that enhances your personal brand. If you do this, you’ll stand out from the crowd and be well on your way to creating positive personal impact.

That’s my take on nurturing your personal brand. What’s yours? Thanks for reading. As always, I encourage and value your comments. Please take the time to share your thoughts and ask your questions on personal branding.

Bud