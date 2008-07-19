Using Facebook To Promote Your Venture and Build/Enhance a Reputation

Some people will read this as YAFS – Yet Another Facebook Story – but I think it is different because it shows how I used a social network in a way that will provide free promotion for me, my ventures and build my reputation: Something that I feel would be helpful to many people.

I was recently asked to read an upcoming book on entrepreneurship and provide a written testimonial and video if I liked it. The book is called The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur and is written by Mike Michalowicz coming out in September.

I jumped at the opportunity because of Mike’s bio and reputation, read it below:

A graduate of Inc. & MIT’s “Birthing of Giants” Entrepreneurial Program, Mike received Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards multiple times. He is a recurring guest on CNBC’s The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, has been featured on National Public Radio (NPR), and in the New York Times, Smart CEO Magazine, and other publications.

Mike is a guest lecturer for entrepreneurial groups at Babson, Boston College, Columbia, Harvard, Penn State, and other colleges throughout the country. He bleeds Orange and Maroon (meaning he’s a die hard Virginia Tech Hokie fan).

No one passes up an opportunity like that right?

I read the book and really liked it so I provided a testimonial and recorded a video with my Co-founder my younger brother Robert). My testimonial is now on the website sitting just below Donny Deutsch’s and will also be one of only four (4) on the back cover of the book when it comes out in September!

The testimonial will be just below Donny’s and the credit will say “David Mullings, Co-founder of Realvibez.tv” – unbelievable promotion for our venture.

Not only am I going to benefit tremendously from this, I am most likely the only and also the youngest Jamaican ever asked to endorse a mainstream business book in the USA, possibly the World (I am only 27 btw).