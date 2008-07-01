Book Review: Toy Box Leadership

I was recently asked by co-author Michael Waddell to review Toy Box Leadership . This new book is definitely worth picking up and I will explain why. (This post contains no affiliate links and I received no compensation of any kind except for a free review copy of the book.)

The premise of the book by Waddell and Ron Hunter, Jr., is that

childhood toys taught or exemplified many of the skills necessary to

lead well. Some examples are direct correlations (a rocking horse

describing lots of work without actually achieving anything) and others

are more figurative (LEGOs describing relationships that start with

connecting).

Seriously? Toys And Leadership?

The connection between childhood toys and leadership lesson

fluctuates from poignant to cheesy to fondly familiar. But the

important thing to remember is that this is not the point. The connection between the toy and the particular lesson is secondary to your ability to absorb and recall the idea.

The toys simply provide an easily recognized and easily remembered

framework of leadership strategy. The metaphors are certainly stronger

than, say, a purple cow or square apple.

Let’s Just Say It

We need to own up to a basic fact: every book on leadership will

contain some similar fundamental truths. Communicating goals to your

employees, for instance, will universally be a positive thing while

emotional rages around the office will be regarded as uncouth. Stating

this universality is not a knock on this or any other business book –

it simply is.