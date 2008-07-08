The 10 Critical Questions to Answer to Increase Productivity and Master Time

I am not a productivity expert, but I am well known for getting

things done and getting them done well, so I want to share with you a

few strategies which have worked for me so that you can also be more

productive.

The first thing to know is that we are in unique times. Because of

laptops and the internet, our work and personal lives are intersecting

unlike they ever have in the history of work. We lie in bed

checking e-mail. We are up at the crack of dawn to write our blog

entries (like this one today.) We can have a report faxed or e-mailed

to our homes 24/7. The question I hear from leaders each day is “How do

I deal with all of this so that I stay as productive as possible?” My response is always to come back to the leaders I work with and ask them to answer the following questions: 1)What is the biggest project that is on your mind? If you have something on your mind, and it’s not getting done, it

may never happen. The best way to address this is to sit down with a

piece of paper and get the project on paper with a list of things to

get done, completion dates and the names of people you will delegate

out the project to. 2)What is the weakest link in your time management system? One of the tools I use quite often with my clients is the Time Mastery Profile.

With this profile, you will be able to quickly see the area which is

your weakest link in your time management system. The weak link might

be a lack of planning, procrastination, interruptions or poor

communication. Once you have identified the weakest link, sit down and

craft a plan to turn that weakness into a strength. Once your plan is

crafted, you must be willing to dedicate your time and energy to

changing that behavior around for at least one year (hey…it took you

20, 30 or 40 years to get where you are, so it’s going to take time to

turn the behavior around.)

3)What commitments are you not fulfilling? I work with leaders each day who are just simply over-committed.

They are not only running a large organization. They are sitting on

multiple non profit boards, attending conferences and attending

meetings with strategic partners and political decision makers. Many

leaders will tell you that they often can’t meet about 50% of their

obligations. Look closely at your commitments, rank them in order of

priority, and politely decline from any commitments you know you cannot

meet (or delegate them out to someone who can meet them.) 4)What small tasks are you worrying about? What are you thinking about? “I need to make a doctor’s appointment”

or “Send that thank-you note” or “The dog needs a bath.” Does this

sound familiar? Last night, as I was going to sleep, I realized I had a radio

interview this morning at 7:45. I had been worried that I might miss

the interview, so I got up, wrote myself a big reminder and placed it

beside the phone. I was then able to go to sleep. Each day, we have

small “worries” that run in the background of our minds. They keep

playing and playing like a broken record. The best thing you can do to

relieve this mental stress is to complete a brain dump. Sit down, and

write out a list of everything that’s on your mind (including that

squeaky door that keeps irritating you every time you open it.) Then,

set out to knock out every “to do” on your list. You will find that

your productivity is so much greater once you get everything out of

your brain and on paper. 5)What is your magical time of day?

Each person has a time of day that is what I call “magical.” It’ s

that time of day when you are the least distracted and the most

productive. It’s that time of day when you can focus on one project and

get in the zone on that project. Consider carefully what your magical

time of day is, and dedicate this time to your most important projects. 6)What do you always find time to do? There are tasks on your task list which always seem to get done.

Look closely at this list. From there, you will want to ask yourself

why these things are easy for you to do. Do you enjoy them? Do they

help you fulfill a core value? Do they allow you to feel a sense of

accomplishment? Do they spark your creativity? There are always “to

do’s” in your life which are working, and these accomplishments can

boost your confidence. Once you discover “why” they are working, use

these reasons as a way to look at why other tasks are difficult to

accomplish. As an example, if you value time with family in the

evening, and you are committed to an evening meeting that you never

seem to be able to attend, it is probably because this meeting is

bumping up against time with your family. 7)What projects are the most important to your overall life and career success? It is so easy to put off bigger projects which may have a huge

positive impact in our lives, because they seem so daunting. I know…I

wrote two books in two years, and there were times when I wondered if

they would ever get done. The thing to know here is that you cannot

“implement” or “act on” a project. You can only “act on” each task

which is a part of the bigger project. The best way to approach a big

project is to sit down and write out each and every step you will need

to implement to complete the project and then implement one task each

day (or two tasks each day if possible) until the bigger project is

complete. 8)What seems to interrupt you?

Life is filled with interruptions. The first step in the direction

of reducing interruptions is to keep an interruption log for one week.

The log should include: -The interruption

-The time of day

-The person who interrupted you

-The length of the interruption At the end of one week, look closely at your data to spot trends in

your answers. You may find that a certain person interrupts you or that

interruptions are more frequent at certain times of day and so forth.

Once you have discovered the repeating patterns of your interruptions,

it’s time to start making some changes. Speak to the people who are

interrupting you, establish office hours, close the door and turn off

the phone during your peak productivity hours. 9)How many hours each day do you spend multi-tasking? The multi-taskers of the world think they are getting a lot done (I

am admitting that I am a multi-tasker. Right now, as I write this

article, I am not multi-tasking. I am sitting in my dining room away

from my other toys and people). The Journal of Experimental Psychology has

discovered that it takes the brain four times longer to process each

task you are working on during multi-tasking. So, if you are

multi-tasking for one hour, you are actually working for about four

hours. The best approach with any task is to carve out the time of day

and a quiet location so that you can stay focused on that one project

only. Your completion time will literally be cut in half. 10)How often are you checking e-mail each day? Many people think that checking and responding to e-mail is making

them more efficient, yet the reality is that checking e-mail multiple

times a day creates distraction and causes us to veer off in a

direction away from our most critical tasks. It causes a loss in

concentration and causes eye strain and fatigue. The best approach with

both e-mail and phone calls is to schedule two times each day to check

e-mail and to return phone calls. Use the time in between to work on

those tasks which are going to help you achieve your most important

projects and goals.

