I was speaking with an HR Director last week. He was at a cocktail party, and a 23 year old young man whose father is a close friend of his walked up. The HR Director told the young man how excited he was that he was applying to work for his company. The young man looked puzzled. As it turns out, the 23 year old had not applied for the job…his father had applied on his behalf. I had to say I burst out in laughter. Later, I thought “You know…this may not be so funny.”

Our young adults are smart. They’re worldly. They are persistent. Yet for

some reason, we are sending them the message that we don’t trust them to make

smart decisions on their own, and this is a shame. As I heard this story, I had

to look back at my own helicopter parenting…the number of times I pick up the

phone each day to hear that one of my kids needs something (something they can

certainly figure out on their own.) I am here to say that while I consider

myself stronger than most, I have frequently fallen into the trap of reacting

rather than supporting my kids to be independent.

So, while this list below may make you chuckle, many of these things are

actually going on in the world. My request is that if you are a parent and if

any of these apply to you that you stop it. And…I will join you in taking this

list on!

You May Be a Helicopter Parent If…

You are writing your child’s resume and passing it off as your child’s

You are completing your child’s homework assignments

You are staying up until 2:00 in the morning to write or tweak your child’s

college essays

admissions folks when your child does not get into the college of his or her

choice

won’t get off the couch

your child’s job interview than advising your child on his or her outfit

the job scene at any time

Your child gets into an argument with a friend, and you call the friend to

let ‘em have it

with the boss to have a word or two

groceries, toiletries and household items

time

you can choose a college for your child

and you are inviting clowns, ponies and Barney

You have become a broker for roommate disputes with your child

job

You walk in the room, and everyone hears the sound of a roaring, whirring

bird

If any of these sound like you, you may be hovering a bit too close over your

child and it’s time to back off and let them fly. While you can certainly be a

sounding board or provide solicited advice (the key word here

is solicited), when it comes to making a big life decision, in

the end, it’s truly up to your adult child. They will grow and learn from each

good and bad decision they make.

http://MillennialLeaders.com