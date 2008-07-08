A Letter to Walmart

After

repeated (frustrated attempts) to find a phone # or address, I got

through to a Customer Service line and explained that I wanted to have

an address to where I could send a letter of dissatisfaction and as to

why my husband and I canceled our account today. The customer service

representative never asked why but gave me a PO Box address in Florida.

‘Is there a particular department or name?’ “No.” I am thinking to

myself, what happens when a complaint letter arrives at that PO box?

How in the world will it find its way to the right department? Then the

representative asks if there is anything else Wal-Mart could do. Yes, I

want to explain my story and make a complaint. That is why I needed the

address. “OK, thanks for calling today and being a valued Wal-Mart

Customer.”

AARGGGH!

Then I went online to corporate offices,

got that address and phone number, and of course, being a holiday, they

were not open. But here was some information I thought you would find

interesting. On the Wal-Mart corporate Website are these words:

“Our Three Basic Beliefs as per Sam Walton:

1. Respect for the Individual

2. Service to Our Customers

3. Striving for Excellence”

(I beg to differ that they operate their business by these principles).

I

must go on record to say that the CS rep, Tawana, from Wal-Mart.com who

called today in response to my email dispute, was very gracious and

polite. She listened, she understood, agreed with some of my

frustration and even found an error on the site regarding the shipping

info on the Eastsport Backpack I ordered that she was going to report.

Yet, even with the misunderstanding on the order, the fact that it was

not stated clearly that the backpack would not be charged the $.97 as

stated for that day’s special but would also incur the additional 1-day

shipping fee, and that there was an error in how the shipping info was

listed; AND the fact that a ‘valued customer’ was about to cancel the

account completely, she would not refund the $14.00 shipping fee in

question.

When my husband called to cancel the account, the rep never asked why

we were dissatisfied with their customer service. I will say that they

accurately and speedily canceled the account because when I went back

online to try to send a letter from there, the account was already

closed.

I will be sending a letter to the PO Box and I may still

dispute paying the additional shipping fee that I am contesting. I will

await the bill and see what options are listed there.

Oh and on the Wal-Mart corporate site, they also refer to “Servant Leadership”. Yeah, right…

Thanks