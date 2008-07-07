Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon and Self Confidence

Did you watch yesterday? What did you think?

I was traveling, but got to see parts of the match in various airports. I saw the fourth set tie break. Nadal was up 5 – 2 with two service points. He could have won right there. Federer won both points and then went on to win the tie break. Nadal could have packed it in right there. Yet he sucked it up and won the fifth set 9 – 7.

I blog about the importance of self confidence to success every Monday. You’ll never see a better example of this than Rafael Nadal’s win yesterday at Wimbledon.

The Associated Press says it well.

“Nadal managed to regroup after blowing a two set lead, managed to recover after wasting two match points in the fourth set tiebreaker, managed to hold steady when Federer need only two points to end the match while ahead 5 – 4 in the fifth.”

If you read this blog, you know that I think The Optimist Creed is a great success guide. The sixth point of The Optimist Creed says "Promise yourself to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future."