Toyota to Include Solar Power in New Prius

For those drivers who feel guilty about abusing their air conditioning — here’s looking at you, Southern Californians — the next Prius might have a nifty little feature that could ease your guilt. Toyota [NYSE:TM] is planning to partner with Kyocera [NYSE:KYO] to include solar panels in the roofs of a future generation of Priuses, and while the panels won’t be used to power the car, they will take a load of the car’s propulsion system by powering the A/C. There’s no work as to when this improvement will see the showroom floor, but it will probably be down the road a couple of model years; Toyota is already working on a redesign of the popular hybrid that doesn’t yet include Kyocera’s solar hardware.