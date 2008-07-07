BlackBerry Kickstart Only $50?

RIM [TSE:RIM] has done a shamefully poor job of keeping the prototypes of their first BlackBerry flip phone, the Kickstart, under wraps, and today the ignominy continues. According to a chorus of tech bloggers who are rarely wrong about their prognostications, the Kickstart will be available for a scant $50 when it launches in September on the T-Mobile network (with a two-year contract).
Cheap, slim smartphones are a rarity in any carrier’s lineup, so the Kickstart could find an immediate audience in the corporate underclass. But such a low pricetag doesn’t bode well for the kind of multimedia performance that most people are coming to expect from a smartphone, and that could be a formula for disappointment.