Sanyo Updates “Gorilla” GPS Devices

Today Sanyo [OTC:SANYY] announced an heir to its well-liked Gorilla line of GPS devices, which have been lauded by customers and tech journalists alike for their multitude of extra features. The new model, dubbed the NV-SD585DT, continues in that tradition: it sports a mobile TV tuner, 4GB of solid state memory, an FM transmitter, an SD card slot, in addition to the usual stuff like weather and traffic information. The enclosure has lost a little weight, but retains its 5.8-inch touchscreen. Sanyo hasn’t gone public with a price or U.S. availability yet, but Japanese customers will be able to buy these Gorillas starting July 18th.