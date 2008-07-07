The importance of social networks and it’s growing responsibility in the society.

How many times we’ve heard that we live in technology driven and technology oriented societies ? It would be safe to say that everyone in western world knows that, some live by it and some just take advantage by using what’s available to fulfill their end goals.

Needless to say it again. However, given the emergence of social networks, magnitude and pace of new technologies, web applications and new ways of using them, the concept of collective intelligence comes in extremely important. Opinions now days emerge from the exchange of ideas, comments, arguments that happen with no geographical boundaries, over the internet enabled by social networks where creating and sharing is a way of life. The emerging information society crosses country and geographical boundaries as they do not exist where their ideas thrive, grow, change and influence. With that comes the responsibility of openness, inclusiveness, general governance and ideals. It is the responsibility of all of us that start and lead the conversations, and have become entrusted by others. The responsibility is shared amongst all that are being listen to and we need to remember of the possibility of the influence that each of us has.