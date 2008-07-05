On the Effect of Remarks Taken Out of Context

Recently The Big Idea posted this remark: “Opening up domain names to end in any word and be created in any language will only create confusion, fraud, and phishing”.
I commented on it, and part of my comment showed up on the Fast Company lead-in, but it certainly made me pause and think when I saw it. And laugh, long and hard.
The quotation read, “I don’t see that domains ending in “almost” any word would cause confusion, there being some, like the 7 “forbidden ones”, that wouldn’t….”
Think about that. Indeed, those 7 “forbidden” ones would not cause any confusion. They are called “bad” language, and this partial quotation of my comment made me wonder if perhaps they are called ‘bad’ in part because they leave no room for confusion on the part of the beholder.
We have such language because we aren’t supposed to like it! It expresses singular emotional levels, for example. No one ever wonders what else a person might have been referring to.. Ever.
While I’m not advocating more use of those 7 words, the partial quote made me think again that we need more use of unambiguous words. “Communication” is the responsibility of the speaker / writer, after all. It is not the responsibility of the listener / reader to figure out what the speaker / writer meant.
If we redevelop our intolerance for double-speak (MULTI-speak??) in business and government, and take a giant step backward to clear communication in the process, I think we’d be further ahead with fewer scandals than we are now.
So to whoever quoted me as you did – “Pilamiyaye! Thank you! You made me think and see my own concepts from a new angle, and I thank you for that. I think you could do this to us again. Often.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens