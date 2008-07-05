On the Effect of Remarks Taken Out of Context

Recently The Big Idea posted this remark: “Opening up domain names to end in any word and be created in any language will only create confusion, fraud, and phishing”.

I commented on it, and part of my comment showed up on the Fast Company lead-in, but it certainly made me pause and think when I saw it. And laugh, long and hard.

The quotation read, “I don’t see that domains ending in “almost” any word would cause confusion, there being some, like the 7 “forbidden ones”, that wouldn’t….”

Think about that. Indeed, those 7 “forbidden” ones would not cause any confusion. They are called “bad” language, and this partial quotation of my comment made me wonder if perhaps they are called ‘bad’ in part because they leave no room for confusion on the part of the beholder.

We have such language because we aren’t supposed to like it! It expresses singular emotional levels, for example. No one ever wonders what else a person might have been referring to.. Ever.

While I’m not advocating more use of those 7 words, the partial quote made me think again that we need more use of unambiguous words. “Communication” is the responsibility of the speaker / writer, after all. It is not the responsibility of the listener / reader to figure out what the speaker / writer meant.

If we redevelop our intolerance for double-speak (MULTI-speak??) in business and government, and take a giant step backward to clear communication in the process, I think we’d be further ahead with fewer scandals than we are now.

So to whoever quoted me as you did – “Pilamiyaye! Thank you! You made me think and see my own concepts from a new angle, and I thank you for that. I think you could do this to us again. Often.”