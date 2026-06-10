2 candidates, 1 logo: This Alaska Senate race just made design theft its No. 1 issue

Two Dan Sullivans are running for Senate in Alaska, and if their names aren’t confusing enough, you might want to take a look at their logos.

Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is an incumbent Republican who’s served in the U.S. Senate since 2015, while Dan J. Sullivan is a last-minute candidate who’s also running as a Republican. He entered the race just days before Alaska’s filing deadline. Sen. Sullivan’s logo, which he’s used for 11 years, features his last name in a white serif font above a right-justified, all-caps sans-serif subhead reading “U.S. Senate” in gold. As in the Alaska flag, a series of gold stars is arranged in the formation of the Big Dipper constellation. Polaris, the North Star, cleverly replaces the tittle in the “i.” Meanwhile, Dan J. Sullivan’s logo and color palette are nearly identical, but they invert the white and gold lettering and feature just one star instead of several.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday SIGN UP Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Dan J. Sullivan (top), Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (bottom) There are nine Dan Sullivans registered to vote in Alaska, per the Anchorage Daily News. If you’re not befuddled already, there was also a Dan A. Sullivan who ran for and held office before in the state. (His campaign logo for lieutenant governor was blue and green.) But the sitting Sullivan senator doesn’t think the new candidate’s entry to the race is simply serendipitous, and he considers the logo a rip-off. “He stole it,” Sen. Sullivan told CNN about the logo similarities, calling it “about 98% similar.” He suspects political chicanery, accusing Democrats of entering a candidate with his name to draw away votes and help Democrat and former Rep. Mary Peltola, who’s also running for the seat in Alaska’s top-four open primary in August. “Mary Peltola and D.C. Democrats know they can’t win this race on the issues, so they’ve resorted to dirty, dishonest tactics—recruiting a sham candidate with the sole purpose of deceiving voters and manipulating Alaska’s election system,” Sen. Sullivan’s campaign spokesperson Nate Adams tells Fast Company in a statement. “This blatant attempt to confuse and disenfranchise Alaskans undermines confidence in our elections, and if allowed to stand, will deny voters the honest choice they deserve.”

A brief history of political logo copycatting Candidates with the same or similar names are more common than you might think, like in New York, where contenders named José E. Serrano and Jose Serrano, and Vito Lopez and Victor Lopez, have faced off in races against each other. During the 2022 midterms, 13 states and territories had at least one race between candidates who share the same last name, according to Ballotpedia. Political professionals in many of these cases assume the similarly named challengers are dummy decoy campaigns to draw away votes. In Alaska, the Peltola campaign has denied involvement. Consumer brands can protect their intellectual property if campaigns borrow their branding, like when the New York Knicks and Campbell’s Soup sent cease-and-desist letters to politicians who mimicked their logos. But candidates have little recourse if one of their actual competitors really shares their name.

advertisement

In Alaska, though, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) told the Associated Press that it’s considering legal action, and on Monday, the Alaska lieutenant governor’s office announced it was launching an investigation to determine the validity of the new Sullivan’s candidacy. “Serious allegations have been raised concerning this filing in the race for U.S. Senate, and the people of Alaska deserve a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure that the election is carried out properly and without deception,” Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom said in a statement. Logo rip-offs happen. Are they fair game? Simply adding your name to a ballot is unlikely to meet the legal definition of commercial use or trademark infringement, says Alexandra J. Roberts, a professor of law and media at Northeastern University School of Law. But using a similar logo and using either the name or logo in connection with goods you sell or tickets you sell for an event could be more actionable. In order to bring a claim for infringement, a plaintiff has to be the owner of a valid trademark used in connection with the sale of goods or services.

The newest Sullivan in the race doesn’t currently have an online campaign shop linked to his campaign website. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment. “Outside of trademark law, I imagine there could be some kind of fraud or election interference claim to be made, especially if this person is not a bona fide candidate but only one who joined the race to gum up the works and undermine Sullivan by confusing voters,” Roberts says. Will the real Dan Sullivan please stand up? With no more than a middle name or initial to distinguish them, voters could struggle at the ballot box.