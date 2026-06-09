Yes, that Pirate’s Booty rebrand is real

Pirate’s Booty, the corn puff snack that’s been a ubiquitous part of American kids’ diets for decades, just got a rebrand that’s making some fans do a double take in grocery store aisles.

The overhauled packaging features a new color palette, simplified text, an entirely different wordmark, and a pirate who’s gotten a fairly significant facelift.



The work was spearheaded by the creative agency Pearlfisher, fresh off rebranding SkinnyPop—which, alongside Pirate’s Booty, is a subsidiary of The Hershey Co. The new branding started rolling out on store shelves earlier this month and will appear nationwide within the next week. Inside the bag, the actual Pirate’s Booty recipe has been tweaked alongside the branding to include an extra dose of cheese. According to Eric Bowers, vice president of marketing for Hershey’s Salty Snacks division, these changes come as Pirate’s Booty is getting its first major marketing investment push from Hershey in several years—which means new partnerships, product innovations, and activations in real life and on social media. To introduce a new generation of Gen Alpha customers to the brand, Bowers worked with Pearlfisher to unshackle the pirate (Captain Bob) and his trusty parrot sidekick (Crunchy) from the constraints of the previous branding to serve as more flexible, socials-ready mascots for the snack.

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The OG “healthy” snack Pirate’s Booty initially hit the high seas in 1987, when entrepreneur Robert Ehrlich created it as a healthier alternative (made with real cheddar!) to the kids’ snacks on the market. The brand was acquired by Hershey in 2018, and although it’s a processed food, cheddar cheese is still the fourth ingredient on a relatively short nutrition label, which also includes no artificial flavors. In today’s snacking climate, those two attributes are a built-in brand advantage. Driven by the rise in wellness culture and a federal push against artificial dyes, some of the world’s biggest brands—including PepsiCo, Welch’s, and Kraft Heinz—are racing to reformulate their popular snacks with fewer additives and invent entirely new health-conscious options.



Within just the past few months, both Lay’s and Tostitos have launched their own rebrands to emphasize real ingredients such as potatoes, corn, and lime on their packaging. Given those macro trends, Bowers says now is the “most opportune time” for Pirate’s Booty to reassert itself as a better-for-you option in the chip aisle, and that meant catching both kids’ and parents’ eyes with an entirely new look.

[Photo: Pirate’s Booty] Inside Pirate’s Booty’s new look For kids who grew up in the ’90s and early aughts, the most jarring change to the Pirate’s Booty packaging will undoubtedly be the new Captain Bob. Rather than sitting inside a roundel on the front of the pack, Captain Bob is now bursting out of it, rope in one hand and a corn puff brandished in the other. His facial features have been given a bit of a rogue-ish glow-up, including a bushier mustache and chiseled jaw. In all, he looks more like an animated hero than the scrappy hand-drawn Captain Bob on the old packaging. His sidekick, Crunch, has been given a similar treatment. Matt Sia, executive creative director at Pearlfisher, says that all of these changes were intended to make Captain Bob and Crunch feel less like logos and more like living characters who, presumably, can appear in places like social media and IRL activations to build awareness of the brand among young customers.

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“Before, everything was a bit more contained, and there was a recognition around the round, blue central shape,” Sia says. “Now, Captain Bob is swinging into the environment, he’s interacting more with the actual product—there’s a sense of adventure and confidence, even in the styling of the illustration. With all the learning that we had, we wanted to make sure that we were optimizing him to feel like this larger-than-life character.” Alongside Bob and Crunch, the Pirate’s Booty logo has also gotten an overhaul. Its former skinny serif font has been replaced with a custom font with ultra-chunky letterforms, flourishes on the “R” and “Y,” and a rough texture around the edges. “It feels a little bit more carved from wood, like something that you might find on the beach,” Sia says. Other elements of the packaging have been optimized to stand out on store shelves and signal Pirate’s Booty as a better-for-you brand. The actual packaging material, for example, is matte instead of the usual shiny chip bag; the copy on the front of the pack has been reduced to boost clarity; and the color palette now centers around soft blues, tans, and yellows that are less common choices among its competitors.

As the new branding has quietly begun to roll out, the initial reaction—mainly from adult fans of the original—has been lackluster. One tweet about the new look reads: “Wild rebrand for pirates booty. LOL.” On Instagram, where the brand has deleted all of its old posts to usher in the new branding, one fan called the look “AI-generated.” (According to the design team, no AI-generated imagery was used to create the new pack.) And another wrote: “Please, for the love of everything, the rebrand art for the bag has brought me to my knees in anguish.” “When you’re redesigning a brand like this, you’re not designing for a pack alone. You’re designing for the future of the brand,” Sia says. Any change, he adds, will inevitably garner a reaction. “Especially in the design world, a lot of people have opinions, and a lot of people have ideas of how they would have solved it differently. One of the things that we pay most of our attention to is: What’s really best for the consumers? What are people looking for?” In this case, Sia and Bowers are confident that freeing Captain Bob and Crunch is the key to bringing a new generation of fans to the brand. Whether the masses will agree remains to be seen.