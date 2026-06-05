Cash App’s new payment wand is pure whimsy

Cash App is introducing a new way of paying: waving a fairy-like wand. The technology is not magic. Instead, it is one of Cash App’s NFC-enabled tags, which lets users complete tap-to-pay transactions without a traditional card or phone.

The $25 pearlescent wand features a light green faux gemstone at the center of its star-shaped tip, and it’s small enough to clip to a key chain. With 10,000 wands in the initial drop, the gadget is part of a broader line of Cash App tags. Users connect the wand to their Cash App Card, which is linked to their Cash App account. According to the company, users can expect more tags to be dropped throughout the summer. [Photo: Cash App] “The starting point for us was simple: The card form factor is limited,” Thomas Templeton, the hardware lead at Block, Cash App’s parent company, tells Fast Company. “Even the best card lives in your wallet, tucked away, hidden. We wanted to build something for moments when reaching for a phone or wallet is inconvenient—a festival, a comedy show, a coffee run—but also something people would actually want to be seen using. Visible, expressive, a little playful.”

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Although the Cash App wand looks fun and magical, some users are concerned that such a small gadget could easily get lost. “How cute, but man, I’d put it down to go [get] something, get distracted & forget it,” a user said on X. Still, the company says that because each tag is linked to a customer’s Cash App Card, users may monitor transactions and lock or unlock a tag using their phone.

[Photo: Cash App] While seemingly ingenious, the idea is not entirely new. On social media, dressing up a credit card as a magic wand has become a long-running trend. Often given as a gift to partners and children, these customized cards allow the user to pay by simply waving (or tapping) the wand over a reader—just like Glinda from Oz casting a spell. Some of the original iterations were handcrafted using paper, like how one DIYer made a yellow star wand with pink ribbons as her card cover. These days you can buy them on Amazon. “As a cashier, you’d make my day if you came in and paid with a wand. I love this idea,” a user commented on the TikTok video.

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@bekmarsden They had a very magical day 🥹✨ #momlife #disneyland #grandpalife #grandparents #grandmalife ♬ original sound – Daryl Hall & John Oates Still, Cash App claims it arrived at the idea before those crafty TikTokkers. “We actually landed on the wand concept a while ago. So when that trend took off, it was more like validation than inspiration,” Templeton says. “Customers independently arrived at the same idea we did, which tells you something real about what this generation finds worth carrying.” Designing the tag brought unique challenges. The company wanted users to have multiple tags and cards to mix and match, as if accessorizing with jewelry. Additionally, the near-field communication (NFC) technology had to support various shapes and materials while preserving reliability. Through trial and error—including putting a tag through “hundreds of cycles in the washer/dryer” to test durability—the team arrived at a functional and whimsical design.

But beyond just a gimmick, tap-to-pay wands symbolize a push toward bringing a little fun to daily life. “There’s this idea of ‘whimsical living’ that’s taken hold—the sense that even practical parts of daily life should feel personal and playful,” Templeton says. “Tags tap directly into that. We’re giving people a way to bring personality into something as routine as paying.”