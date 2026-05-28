A Trump banknote is in the works, and it might be worth $250

If there’s anything Trump loves, it’s slapping his face and name on things: vodka, steaks, passports, and even monuments to other people. Now he wants to emblazon his likeness on paper currency.

According to The Washington Post, Trump appointees are pushing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the agency tasked with printing the nation’s money, to prepare a banknote with the president’s face on it. They want the value to be $250—a nod to the country’s 250th anniversary this year. If this initiative proceeds, it would also require changing policy. Federal law only allows deceased people to be printed on the bills. (In fact, the last time a living figure appeared on a bill was in 1866 when the Superintendent of the National Currency Bureau put his face on a 50-cent note.) According to the report, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, have been pushing for a banknote prototype since last year. They even mocked up a design with Trump’s official portrait. The note would also feature Trump’s signature and a graphic that reads “250 America Anniversary.” In 2025, Congress also introduced a bill that would allow living people who have served as president to appear on currency.

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Approving a new banknote is not a quick and easy process. And to produce a bill with such high value and with the image of a sitting president would require authorization from Congress that could take years to accomplish. “These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy,” a source told The Post. “It takes years and years and years to produce these notes so they are reliable for the public.” Unsurprisingly, many users online have taken to social media to post about their disapproval, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs,” she shared on X alongside a screenshot of the news. Plastering the president’s name and face on new things is not a new trend. In March, a Trump coin was approved under several workarounds including making the coin 24-karat gold and commemorative rather than for circulation, and tying it to the nation’s birthday. “The president and administration have taken unprecedented action to stamp his name and likeness across the federal government in a way that mirrors propaganda campaigns of foreign authoritarian regimes,” Fast Company contributor Hunter Schwarz wrote.

Like the coin before it, the banknote might not enter circulation, but it might still get made.