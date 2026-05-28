How do you 3D print a book? This 3D-printed book will teach you

Manual is a 26-page, 3D-printed book made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) from Hyperpress, a research initiative exploring 3D-printed graphic design and publishing by Darius Ou and Benson Chong. All that’s written inside the replicable book is a selection of its own G-code, or the code used to 3D print it. A 3D-printed book about how to print a 3D-printed book. How meta.

[Photo: Jonathan Tan/courtesy Hyperpress]

Manual is the sixth book from Hyperpress since 2021, and creating it was both “a technical exploration and a conceptual exercise to think about our discipline and the notion of print,” Ou tells Fast Company. “It has never been about mass production or proposing paradigm shifts for the publishing industry.”

[Photo: Jonathan Tan/courtesy Hyperpress]

Incredibly, the book is printed in a single go. There’s no postproduction or additional printing or binding needed. Some of Hyperpress’s previous projects, like last year’s On the Nature of Values, a book made from 3D-printed polymer mixed with wood pulp, used 3D printing to make pages that then had an additional layer printed on top for text and images.