One major decongestion experiment is surprising the haters

American cities are choking on traffic. From Los Angeles to Chicago, Atlanta to Boston, gridlock is miserable for everyone. New York City’s Congestion Relief Zone offers a data-rich blueprint for cities willing to treat transportation as a system, rather than focusing on one form of travel at a time.

Launched in January 2025, the program charges most drivers entering Manhattan’s core business district during peak hours. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) first comprehensive evaluation report, released in January 2026, shows clear success across mobility, environment, revenue, and equity metrics. The haters are flummoxed.

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More movement Decongestion Pricing works by making drivers pay a fee towards the cost of clogging city streets. Even with a modest $9 in one of the world’s most congested areas, the results are impressive: Vehicle entries into the zone fell 11%, with more than 27 million fewer entries in the first year.



Vehicle miles traveled inside the zone dropped 7.1%.



Speeds rose 4.6% year-over-year during toll hours across the zone and key roadways. Morning peak speeds on major crossings into Manhattan (bridges and tunnels) improved an average of 23%, with standout gains like the Holland Tunnel at +51%.



Trucks moved 5.6% faster. Travel times became more reliable, without commuters or delivery trucks causing widespread spillover delays on surrounding corridors. Commuters who used to drive alone are shifting some trips to off-peak times, spreading demand and reducing the worst bottlenecks.

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Real benefits for low-income residents “But what about people who can’t afford a $9 toll” was one of the early questions. MTA’s Low-Income Discount Plan provides a 50% discount on peak tolls for eligible drivers with incomes ≤ $50,000 or in qualifying assistance programs. Residents inside the decongestion zone with incomes under $60,000 can claim a state tax credit covering tolls paid. Most low- and moderate-income households in metro areas already depend on buses, trains, and walking rather than driving into downtown. Faster bus speeds, growing ridership, and revenue-funded upgrades deliver disproportionate benefits. For families without cars (the majority in many urban low-income households) the program means quieter streets, safer crossings, fewer health impacts from pollution, and a better-funded transit network that connects them to jobs and opportunity.

Stronger transit and better service With fewer private vehicles clogging streets, transit riders benefit directly: MTA bus speeds in and around the decongestion zone increased 2.3%, reversing years of decline and delivering more reliable trips.



Ridership grew on routes through the decongestion zone: subway trips +9%, local/select bus +8.4%, express bus +7.8%. Revenue from the program is dedicated to transit capital improvements. That includes new electric buses, modern subway signals, station accessibility, structural repairs, and subway expansions. Charging a fee for contributing to congestion generates dedicated funds that keep the overall multimodal transportation system reliable. Cleaner air and safer streets Reduced driving translates to environmental and safety gains:

Greenhouse gas emissions in the zone fell ~6.1% because fewer people are driving themselves.



Early air quality data shows stable or improving trends, with no major pollution spikes in surrounding areas. Some analyses noted double-digit drops in certain particulates inside the zone.



Traffic crashes, injuries, and noise complaints have declined, improving quality of life for residents and workers. A model for American cities New York’s Decongestion Pricing shouldn’t be a one-off experiment. Any metropolitan area grappling with clogged streets now has hard evidence that the benefits of decongestion pricing arrive quickly, and public opinion can shift positively with results. Other metros don’t need to copy NYC exactly. They can learn from its detailed monitoring, robust mitigation, and visible reinvestment of revenue. A smart pricing system works for people who need to drive themselves and transit riders whose buses move faster through downtown. What are the rest of us waiting for?

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