Relax, Spotify was never going to keep its disco logo

They’re calling it “discomorphism.”
To mark its 20th birthday, Spotify introduced a revamped logo that bedazzled its green, circular mark into a shimmering dark green disco ball. Following backlash online, Spotify assured its users that the old logo is coming back soon.
“Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone,” the music streaming service said on social media. “Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.”
Spotify tells Fast Company the disco ball icon was always supposed to be a temporary change for the anniversary. It was part of the streaming platform’s “Your Party of the Year(s)” promotion— a Wrapped-style in-app experience built for its 20th anniversary.
Temporary or not, it’s not surprising that the update rankled many of Spotify’s users. “People think reactions like this are about a logo, but they are usually about emotional familiarity and subconscious trust,” says Ravi Sawhney, founder and CEO of the industrial design consultancy RKS Design. Even subtle visual changes can create a feeling of disruption.
This isn’t the first time Spotify has played around with its logo. It has redesigned its mark for promotional moments like Wrapped, including last year’s, which paid homage to artists like Lady Gaga, PinkPanthress, and Justin Bieber. But none of the other updates have struck a nerve like its disco design.
These orchestrated brand moments—outrage-inducing or not—are ultimately a play for attention, and attention is exactly what Spotify got. After rolling out the temporary logo, designers and brand accounts responded to Spotify’s new look by bedazzling their logos and icons. The disco ball became its own visual filter, where participants treated the limited-time Spotify logo like a pop star’s album art reveal meme cycle.
Love it or hate it, it worked out for Spotify. The company says the only thing that’s come from online chatter is more new subscribers.
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