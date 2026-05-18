Relax, Spotify was never going to keep its disco logo

To mark its 20th birthday, Spotify introduced a revamped logo that bedazzled its green, circular mark into a shimmering dark green disco ball. Following backlash online, Spotify assured its users that the old logo is coming back soon.

“Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone,” the music streaming service said on social media. “Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.”

Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone. Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week. — Spotify (@Spotify) May 17, 2026

Spotify tells Fast Company the disco ball icon was always supposed to be a temporary change for the anniversary. It was part of the streaming platform’s “Your Party of the Year(s)” promotion— a Wrapped-style in-app experience built for its 20th anniversary.