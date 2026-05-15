A Pokémon-themed airport aims to help Japanese city’s earthquake recovery

Airports around the world tend to fall somewhere between the beautifully designed and artfully efficient (think Changi, in Singapore) and the messy and chaotic (sorry, Newark Liberty). But a newly redesigned airport in Noto, Japan, a seaside town 300 miles northwest of Tokyo, offers another option with its whimsically themed Pokémon attraction.

From July 7 of this year through September 2029, the hub will be known as the “Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport.” The interiors will be adorned with murals, illustrations, and sculptural installations of the media franchise’s adorable and beloved characters. The hope is that the playful redesign will boost tourism to the region. Pokémon urbanism to the rescue. [Photo: ©Pokémon/©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak inc.] The redesign is a partnership with Pokémon With You Foundation, an organization formed in 2011 in the wake of a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan—the largest in the country’s history. Since then the organization has supported disaster preparation and recovery efforts throughout Japan. [Photo: ©Pokémon/©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak Inc.] Located in the country’s Hōsu District in the Ishikawa Prefecture, Noto, Japan, experienced a devastating earthquake in 2024. The 7.6 magnitude quake caused extensive damage in the tourism-dependent region and closed the local airport. While some activity has returned, the region is still recovering. Projects like the branded airport aim to assist with recovery efforts.

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The Noto redesign involves placing Pokémon characters pretty much anywhere there’s a blank surface. A staircase features a mural of the natural scenery of the region filled with the creatures. A two-story atrium becomes a menagerie where fans of the franchise can try to spot their favorite characters. Pokémon decorations will appear on entrances and exits, the boarding bridges connecting the airport with the planes, and even information signs. [Photo: ©Pokémon/©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak inc.] The Pokémon With You Foundation also redrew the airport’s logo, depicting a smiling, waving Pikachu riding on top of a cartoon airplane. And for those wishing to take home a memory of their Pokémon-themed visit, original and exclusive merch will be available for purchase throughout the airport, including a range of T-shirts, keychains, luggage tags, and totes.

While the Noto airport will be the first in the world to carry the Pokémon name, it’s not the only attempt to use the media franchise to draw visitors to the region. [Photo: ©Pokémon/©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak inc.] Take a recent project in Wakura Onsen, a resort town on the Noto Peninsula. There, a Pokémon-themed hot spring footbath that opened earlier this year boasts Pokémon statues and artwork. [Photo: ©Pokémon/©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./Game Freak inc.] While the airport’s official opening is several weeks away, it’s clear from online commentary that people are already thrilled by the project’s creativity.

“Japan turning a quiet regional airport into Pokémon central for three years. Noto’s already got that Pikachu statue; this’ll pull in fans and boost the local economy big time,” a user posted on X. Another posted, “Japan looked at the rest of the world building AI data centers and said ‘that’s cute, we’re building a Pikachu airport.’ Honestly this is the most important infrastructure project of 2026 and I’m tired of pretending it’s not.”