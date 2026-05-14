Unitree’s new robot is like a giant Transformer come to life

On May 12, Unitree Robotics founder Wang Xingxing climbed into the chest cavity of a 9.8-foot-tall metal robot, walked around, and destroyed a concrete brick wall. One punch. Wall gone.

The Chinese media reaction was instant: “Unitree really built a ‘Gundam’!” That was a wild exaggeration, but there’s a kernel of truth to it. The GD01 feels like the first version of something much bigger. Not in size, but in scope. China is waging a full-spectrum push into embodied AI—“digital brains” with physical bodies that perceive and act on the real world—and it’s playing out simultaneously across daily life, logistics, heavy industry, medical care, and military applications.

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[Image: Unitree] Behind the spectacle of this new giant robot an entire industrial ecosystem is already quietly reshaping the country’s mining, manufacturing infrastructure, airport terminals, and high-voltage power grids. We are at the very beginning of this shift, and its practical consequences are only starting to surface. Built from a skeleton of titanium alloy and aerospace-grade aluminum with a carbon fiber shell, the GD01 is designed and engineered almost entirely in-house by Unitree—a company that, alongside fellow Chinese startup AgiBot, has emerged as arguably the world’s most consequential robotics manufacturer. First of many GD01 weighs 1,102 pounds and is priced at roughly $574,000. The company calls it the “world’s first mass-produced transformable mecha,” a title that is accurate. While some amateur fans have built mechas before, those units weren’t designed for work but rather for show, and none of them had the extraordinary capabilities and dexterity that GD01 shows.

The robot transitions between two movement modes: upright on two legs or down on all fours. That four-legged mode works exactly like you’d expect: Drop the center of gravity, spread the weight across four contact points, and the machine stays stable over rough terrain that would tip a bipedal rig flat on its face. [Image: Unitree] Watching it advancing in that mode (the demo footage shown in the launch video runs at normal, unedited speed) makes me feel strangely uneasy. The way it advances like a hellish predator freaks me out. An integrated AI system handles the spatial awareness and real-time limb coordination required to pull this off without the pilot needing to drive it manually. In bipedal mode, it works like any other humanoid bot you may have seen so far. Unitree claims it’s targeting the GD01 at “high-value markets” at this point: cultural tourism, private use, emergency rescue, and “industrial special operations.” But the shape of what comes next is obvious.

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A piloted exo-frame that can walk, transform, and punch through walls is a direct ancestor of machines that could operate construction sites, perform heavy maintenance on bridges and dams, work inside nuclear plants or collapsed mine shafts, and move massive loads in industrial ports. And given how thoroughly the People’s Liberation Army is embedded in Chinese companies like Unitree, a military evolution of this platform—autonomous or copiloted, armed or not—isn’t a stretch of the imagination. [Image: Unitree] Eating everyone’s lunch The GD01 is the splashiest product in a portfolio that’s leaving Western robotics competitors behind. In 2025, Chinese companies captured almost 90% of global humanoid robot sales, according to research firm Omdia. Unitree alone shipped more than 5,500 humanoid robots—exclusively counting actual deliveries to end customers, per the company’s own official clarification—making it the world’s top shipper of humanoid robots for the year. Over that same period, American competitors Tesla, Figure AI, and Agility Robotics each managed to deliver roughly 150 units. The price gap tells the rest of the story. Unitree sells its base bipedal G1 and R1 models directly to international buyers through AliExpress, targeting customers in North America, Europe, and Japan, with the R1 starting at under $5,000 in some configurations. Elon Musk has publicly estimated his Tesla Optimus will eventually land somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.

Plus, Chinese humanoids are already doing real work in global infrastructure. Japan Airlines, in partnership with GMO AI & Robotics, is running live trials of Unitree’s G1 robot at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to physically handle passenger bags and cargo on the tarmac, with the testing phase set to run through 2028. In December 2025, CATL—the world’s largest battery manufacturer—launched what it calls the first large-scale humanoid robot deployment in a commercial factory, at its plant in Luoyang, China. Last week, the State Grid Corp. of China kicked off a $1 billion plan to deploy a humanoid workforce to maintain its electrical grid autonomously. And just a few days ago, across the East China Sea, Japan Airlines began testing humanoid robots to handle luggage at Haneda Airport. Perhaps now that President Trump is in Beijing, Chinese authorities will show him an impressive demo that will prompt his administration to make robotics a strategic industry for the United States. Otherwise, we are seriously risking both our future economy and security.

There is no doubt that embodied AI will be the fastest-growing industry in the coming years, taking over every aspect of our lives. The Western world can’t afford to stay out of the most important technology race since the industrial revolution.