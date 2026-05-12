Threads finally gets a logo worthy of its ambitions

When Threads launched in 2023, it was almost entirely defined in relation to other platforms: It was an offshoot of Instagram, an alternative to Twitter, and a competitor to Bluesky. Three years later, the platform is finally ready to strike out on its own, starting with a few subtle but meaningful changes to its brand identity.

This week, Threads quietly debuted a refreshed logo and wordmark, which officially rolled out to users on May 11. After some eagle-eyed fans noticed the small changes, Threads’ head of design Christopher Clare posted an explanation to the platform: “It’s been almost 3 years since Threads launched—essentially as a side project of Instagram—so we were due for an update that better reflects the brand and where it’s headed: a new, standalone era,” he wrote. [Image: Meta] When Threads first joined the internet ecosystem, it made sense for the platform’s logo and wordmark to echo Instagram’s design. The look leveraged users’ familiarity with Instagram to boost sign-ups, which require an existing Instagram account. In the long term, though, it set Threads up with a kind of younger sibling identity that lived under Instagram’s shadow rather than outside it. The updated look is not a design revelation—but it is a signal that Meta Platforms (Threads’ parent company) thinks Threads is ready to establish a brand name of its own.

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“Instagram was the on-ramp,” Clare says. “But as Threads has grown and developed its own community and product identity, the visual connection started working against us. Users weren’t always distinguishing Threads from Instagram content, and the brand wasn’t doing enough to communicate what Threads is for—public conversation. The refresh is a clarity move: making Threads instantly recognizable on its own, wherever it shows up.” Designing for online dialogue The changes to Threads’ look center around one key goal: excising a bit of the “Instagram” out of Threads. The original Threads wordmark, Clare says, used a similar “weight, geometry, and upright posture to Instagram’s logotype—round, neutral, clean.” For this update, his team gave the wordmark an italic forward lean and reworked its angled terminals, giving them a chiseled effect that makes the whole word look like it’s zooming forward.

The previous threads logo (left) and update (right) [Images: Meta] Meanwhile, the logo has undergone a more obvious treatment in collaboration with the design team Studio Nari. It’s still a stylized “@” symbol, but it’s now a bit more curvy and cocked to the side. The square-ish shape of the original looked like a close relative of the Instagram logo, whereas this new version is more of an acquaintance. “The new logo is drawn in one continuous line—no breaks, no separate strokes,” Clare says. “It’s a single path. That was an intentional choice: it reflects how conversation on Threads flows continuously. Like the wordmark, it leans forward. The overall shape is a simplification that’s designed to read cleanly at small sizes (app icon, notification badge) while carrying more energy than the previous version.” In some ways, the most important element of Threads’ new look is not the actual visual change, but the obvious work that the team dedicated to understanding how Threads’ brand should look and feel outside of Instagram. Compared to Instagram’s visuals-based, design-forward feed, Threads is all about daily, fast-moving discourse. “It’s meant to feel like movement,” Clare explains of the new wordmark, “like conversation already in progress.”