Today, Spotify is releasing some never-before-seen data to users—and it’s coming in a format that looks strikingly familiar.

To celebrate its 20-year anniversary, Spotify is launching Your Party of the Year(s), an in-app experience designed to hit users with a blast of nostalgia by walking them through highlights of their own user journey with the app, including their first song ever streamed. The format is a click-through, interactive infographic, and it looks a whole lot like Spotify Wrapped. Since it debuted in 2014, Wrapped has become a core pillar of Spotify’s business. In 2025, more than 300 million users engaged with the launch, up 20% from 2024. And that’s not even counting the free promo that Spotify raked in as a result: The campaign inspired 630 million shares across social media, up 42% year-over-year. [Image: Spotify] In a February earnings call, Spotify co-CEO Alex Norström revealed that day one of last year’s Wrapped marked the highest single day of premium subscriber intake in Spotify history.

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Today, Wrapped is such a golden goose in the marketing world that countless other companies have tried to dupe the format, with varying degrees of success (looking at you, LinkedIn). Its success comes in large part due to the anticipation that builds around the campaign, which rolls out only once a year—in December—to celebrate users’ year in music. Your Party of the Year(s) feels like the closest Spotify has ever come to a Wrapped-inspired experience outside of end-of-year—and, for Spotify’s executive team, it’s part of a delicate balance between bringing learnings from Wrapped into the rest of the year and ensuring that Wrapped remains its own distinct brand moment. [Image: Spotify] What to know about Your Party of the Year(s) Last year, Wrapped 2025 embraced a retro, scrapbook-inspired aesthetic as a response to fans’ negative response to its more techy, AI-centric experience in 2024. Your Party of the Year(s) seems to be taking a similarly analog-looking approach: The whole experience is designed to look like a homemade (if very artistically crafted) birthday letter.

Jeremy Wirth, Spotify’s global executive creative director, says his team took inspiration from the early days of Spotify. “A lot of us behind the campaign lived the party night subculture of the early aughts. It was important to pay homage to 2006, the year Spotify was founded, so we referenced the iconography and typography of DIY party flyers,” he says. “We then combined that handmade design language with the photography style that defined the indie sleaze era—high flash dance floor candids.” The experience opens with an animation of a wax seal—featuring the Spotify logo, of course—parting to reveal a home page with big, blocky text and a smattering of gold stars, like the kind you’d be awarded in elementary school. From there, the platform takes you on a glitzy romp down memory lane, starting with your first day on the app and moving on to a quiz about your first-ever song; your most-streamed artist of all time; and a playlist of 120 of your top-listened-to songs. Each slide is decorated with tinsel cut-outs, disco tiles, and colorful confetti. And, of course, several of the key slides are designed to be shared directly to socials. In all, Your Party of the Year(s) is clearly a lower lift than Wrapped in terms of design and scope, but it’s drawing users in by sharing personal data that the company has never revealed before.

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[Image: Spotify] Can Your Party of the Year(s) shine without dimming Wrapped’s sparkle? Your Party of the Year(s) is guaranteed to drive new engagement, user-generated content (UGC), and subscriptions for Spotify. It might seem like a no-brainer for Spotify to start rolling out more Wrapped-style experiences like these—except, at a macro level, the brand runs the risk of diluting Wrapped’s impact by over-saturating its audience with data storytelling. According to Mark Hazan, Spotify’s SVP of marketing and partnerships, the brand doesn’t take a launch like Your Party of the Year(s) lightly. Any personalization experience at Spotify is measured against one key goalpost: It has to feel like a “genuine gift” to fans, not just a data showcase. “Our 20th anniversary felt like a once-in-a-generation occasion. The kind of milestone that genuinely warranted doing something we’d never done before outside of Wrapped,” Hazan says. “We were very deliberate in how we designed this experience so it would feel truly distinct: less about what defined a year, and more about the broader, personal story of a listener’s entire time on Spotify.”

On the design side, Wirth’s team intentionally made Your Party of the Year(s) visually distinct from Wrapped, opting for several unique choices like full-bleed photography and stop-motion animation to give the experience its own look and feel. [Image: Spotify] The result is more intentionally imperfect than Wrapped’s dialed-in aesthetic to lean into the nostalgia of 2006. Wirth says his team also chose to highlight only stats that would work in the context of an all-time retrospective—offering them a peek behind Spotify’s data curtain that even Wrapped has never pulled back. More broadly, Spotify has been working in recent months to incorporate more and more permanent in-app features that directly capitalize on users’ clear desire for personalization. These include AI-prompted playlists, a concept called Taste Profile that would let users control how Spotify understands their listener profile; and listening stats, which give users a bite-sized look at their week in music. The features bring learnings from Wrapped into the app without stealing the annual experience’s spotlight.

“While we will always protect the magic of Wrapped, we also know that users want to learn more about their listening data—so, we’ve found fun new ways to package it up for them,” Hazan says.