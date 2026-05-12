Away’s sleek new luggage is designed for train travel



As Amtrak continues to roll out new high-speed trains, it’s also improving on another pain point of train travel: unwieldy suitcases. A new partnership with Away is promoting a set of sleek luggage designed to tackle some of the issues of maneuvering a suitcase through the tight spaces on a moving train car.

The first feature is small, but undeniably useful—a brake to stop your suitcase from rolling away when you’re standing in a train corridor before disembarking (or in similar situations, like balancing in a crowded subway car). “Luggage has a tendency to shift or roll away at the exact moment you need it to stay put,” says Hannah Clayton, vice president of design at Away. [Photo: Away] Away’s team designed a new type of wheel brake that locks both the wheels and fork of the suitcase “to eliminate the drifting and shifting that’s common with many other brake systems,” Clayton says. The switch to turn the brake on and off is also easy to reach, sitting on the top of the suitcase where the brand previously had a battery pack. “From a user experience perspective, it was important to us that the system felt intuitive and easy to access while moving through transit environments,” she says. Grabbing something from a suitcase is also less awkward in small spaces. Instead of laying the bag flat to unzip it, there’s a second way to get inside—a vertical opening on the front, so you can reach into the main compartment while the suitcase is still upright. (The collection is named Topside after this feature.) The lid has an interior laptop sleeve and other storage.

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[Photo: Away] The bags are as compact as possible to make it easier to roll down aisles or squeeze into luggage racks. “We focused on maximizing capacity while minimizing footprint,” says Clayton. “The design offers significantly more depth within a more compact footprint, making it easier to navigate dense urban spaces and forms of public transportation.” The suitcase has more vertical packing space because its design allows a deeper main compartment than a traditional 50/50 split case, with the top lid for easier access. Along with three sizes of bags (ranging from $375 to $475), the company also designed a separate “closet” system of inserts with hooks and compartments that can be packed vertically, then removed from the suitcase and hung up in a tight space like a sleeper car, so travelers don’t have to live out of an open suitcase. [Photo: Amtrak] Amtrak’s push to rebrand train travel For Amtrak, a partnership with Away “just felt logical,” says Whitney Cripe, Amtrak’s senior director of brand marketing. When the partnership began, Away had already designed the collection, so the train operator didn’t have input on the features. (That may happen for future products, Cripe says.) But it recognized that the luggage was ideally suited for trains.

Away’s design-conscious branding also matches Amtrak’s aspirations. “This partnership really helps us elevate perceptions around rail travel as a more premium modern experience,” Cripe says. “We’re showing up differently and giving people new reasons to talk about train travel and reconsider taking the train.” As Amtrak’s new official luggage partner, Away offered early access to Amtrak’s first-class Acela customers before the luggage launched to everyone else. It’s also offering discounts to some Amtrak customers for a limited time. For Amtrak, it’s a way to gain new—and potentially younger—customers as it tries to reposition itself. [Photo: Amtrak] More partnerships are coming, Cripe says. Earlier this year, it also launched a limited edition “Trak Suit” designed through a collaboration with students at the New York School of Design.

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It remains to be seen how much the marketing efforts can convince more people to ride. In theory, trains have some advantages over flying. You don’t have to show up hours early. Train stations are often more centrally located than airports; in some cities, it’s faster to get there. You don’t have to wait in a long security line and go through screening (though as Amtrak considers letting riders put guns in on-board lockboxes, maybe the lack of screening isn’t necessarily a good thing). Once onboard, you aren’t stuck in your seat for long periods; you can walk around, and depending on the train, visit a dining car or go to a lounge car with panoramic views. The carbon footprint is lower than flying or driving, especially on Amtrak’s electric trains, with 72% less emissions than planes. Still, the fundamentals need to be in place for most people to see the train as a better option for a short trip. Despite the rollout of some new trains, Amtrak’s average equipment is still decades old, with many cars dating back to the 1980s or 1970s. The new Acela trains have had mixed reviews, with some riders complaining about uncomfortable seats or “interrogation-style” lighting at night.

Though faster than other American trains, it also lags far behind high-speed rail in other countries, like China, where the high-speed rail network now covers more than 30,000 miles. The new Acela trains lack the vintage-inspired, high-tech charm of France’s newest trains. And many smaller cities still don’t have access to Amtrak service. Amtrak says that it hit a record high ridership of 34.5 million passengers last year, and record-high revenue of $3.9 billion. But with faster, more comprehensive service, it’s easy to imagine much bigger numbers. That would take investment: Amtrak’s previous CEO has said that federal funding—even the $66 billion for rail in 2021’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act—is a “rounding error” compared to what would be needed to have a rail system comparable with Europe or Asia. But meanwhile, it’s possible that better luggage might be enough to convince more travelers to try the train.