Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
Custom Studio
advertisement

For New York Design Week, artists and designers reimagine the household object as illuminated sculpture.

10 beautiful, unexpected, and downright weird takes on the lamp

[Photo: Wade James Michael/courtesy of Head Hi]

Author's image

BY María José Gutiérrez Chávez

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

Designers love to experiment, but there’s one particular object where they tend to get especially creative and even weird: lighting.

Picture a ceramic lamp sculpted into a car, a fixture and shade cast in metal swirls, and something that looks like a cork UFO. These out-of-the-box designs are part of a new exhibition during New York’s Design Week showing the unusual territory where designers are taking lighting.

From left: Hawa Al-Najjar, Mazhariyya Lamp, 2025. Suna Bonometti, Solid Lace, 2026. outgoing, beacons (scale-less-ness), 2024. [Photos: Aaron S. Cheung/Esto/Head Hi, Brooklyn]

Now in its sixth edition, the Head Hi Lamp Show brings together 36 eccentric lamps from designers located around the world. It is organized by Alexandra Hodkowski and Alvaro Alcocer, the founders of Head Hi, an architecture bookstore and cafe in Brooklyn. This year they brought in Stephen Markos, founder of the design gallery Superhouse, to curate the show.

Alexandra Hodkowski and Alvaro Alcocer [Photo: Wade James Michael/courtesy of Head Hi]

“The exhibition celebrates our universal relationship to light, design and creative expression and, more specifically, objects that have the ability to change our spatial understanding, to tone our immediate atmosphere,” the organizers said in a news release.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement
From left: Bill Carroll, Landcruising, 2025. Clement Heyraud, Colonne, 2025. Emilia Schonthal, Lamp (Fragment), 2024. Narawit Christopher Gale (Kidtofer), H3LLR8SR, 2025. [Photos: Aaron S. Cheung/Esto/Head Hi, Brooklyn]

The lamps on view all function, but they celebrate creativity and form above all. The lineup also includes a lamp composed of a red metal frame draped with a sky print fabric as its shade by the Malaysian designer Jun Ong, a paper sconce printed with a figurative graphic by the San Francisco–based practice Studio Ahead, and a totemic marble piece by the Venetian artist Giacomo Bianco.

From left: Jun Ong, AERO LAMP, 2025. MMOOS., MOSTRO VII, 2024. John Gnorski represented by Studio AHEAD, Man Kozo Lantern, 2026. [Photos: Giacomo Bianco/Esto/Head Hi, Brooklyn (Mostro VII), Aaron S. Cheung/Esto/Head Hi, Brooklyn (others)]

The show is on view at Head Hi and online from May 18 through October. All the lamps are available for sale, too.

The final deadline for Fast Company's Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

María José Gutiérrez Chávez is a trending news writer for Fast Company. She was previously the the editorial fellow at Inc. and Fast Company More

Explore Topics