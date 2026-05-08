Have it your way with this delightful Burger King font generator

Burger King’s slogans have long emphasized personalization, like “Have It Your Way” and “Your Rule.” Now there’s a text generator that lets you personalize its logo, too.

A new Burger King logo font generator lets users customize the red, rounded letters that sit between the logo’s burnt-orange-colored buns. It’s by Pixel Frame, a website that makes album cover and logo text generators for everything from Drake’s discography to Dragon Ball Z and Donkey Kong. Just a few words will render big and bold in the logo generator, but the text will become increasingly squished and stacked as you add more text, with one line stacked on top of the other like hot-off-the-grill patties between the buns. [Screenshot: Pixel Frame] There are customization options as well. You can add a custom tagline below the logo, generate your text as a wordmark on a plain tan background, or set it in a pair of promotional-style graphics for the Whopper, the burger chain’s signature sandwich.

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In a Reddit thread, users shared mock-ups of their own creations, like “Are you the child of divorce?,” “Are we the monsters?,” and “Our patties are circles.” Burger King introduced its current logo in 2021 as part of a rebrand by Jones Knowles Ritchie that modernized the brand’s original 1969 logo, and the burger chain has since followed it up with marketing efforts aimed at bringing customers back. It’s paying off at a time when other fast-food chains are under pressure due to rising inflation and labor costs pushing up prices and depressing sales. Burger King’s rebrand has helped it reposition itself in the fast-food landscape. Where industry leader McDonald’s is known for its iconic Golden Arches—the Nike Swoosh of fast-food logos—and Wendy’s, the No. 2 burger chain in the U.S. by sales, is best known for its character-led, modernized heritage brand, Burger King takes a more literal approach.

Burger King’s refreshed visual identity made the burger central to the logo again. It uses colors inspired by the Whopper and a squishy font that evokes the food itself. It also reins in the typography of the original logo and gives its top bun a little more volume. The rebrand fits into the company’s broader strategy of evoking Burger King’s ingredients, as its marketing is focused in large part on elevating its core menu. The quick-service-restaurant (QSR) category is undergoing its fair share of shake-ups, as Wendy’s shutters stores, McDonald’s chases Starbucks with an expansion into dirty sodas and drinks, and Whataburger upgrades its packaging with a happier version of a Happy Meal. Burger King, meanwhile, is doubling down on burgers to great effect—first with the launch of this logo five years ago, and now with its menu items. The chain launched an Elevated Whopper this quarter with premium ingredients like a glazed bun and creamy mayo, while its $3.99 King Junior meals also drove growth. Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), said in its earnings call on Wednesday that Burger King saw its U.S. same-store sales grow 5.8% over the quarter, outperforming the rest of the burger QSR industry. RBI CEO Josh Kobza said it was the result of disciplined execution to welcome back guests and reengage latent fans.