Trump’s latest logos leave out Vice President Vance

Since Donald Trump named then-Senator JD Vance of Ohio his running mate in July 2024, his campaign logo has included both of their last names placed within a rectangular frame. In fundraising emails sent to the president’s mailing list last month, though, a different version of the logo included just one name: Trump.

[Screenshot: FC] Trump last used a Vance-less version of a MAGA Box logo during the 2024 campaign, but it reappeared in April in fundraising emails for an “Official Midterms Patriot Roster.” It’s one of a dozen or so logos used in fundraising emails over the past month by Never Surrender, Trump’s leadership PAC, which manages the mailing list from his most recent presidential campaign. While variations of the Trump-Vance logo remain in circulation, a growing number of alternative logos and email header graphics don’t mention Vance at all. It’s a subtle branding shift that puts the sole focus on Trump, and comes amid growing questions over who the president might back as a successor in the 2028 race. Trump-only logos started appearing in fundraising appeals as early as Trump’s first month back in office in January 2025, but their number has grown. The percentage of logos in Trump’s fundraising emails that are branded solely for him and not his VP has risen from 25% in March 2025 to a high of 42% in March 2026, according to a review of the Archives of Political Emails, a database. In April, it was more than 30%.

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[Screenshots: FC] Some of these logos say Trump in all-caps letters. The campaign seems to favor the “Memo from Trump” header to visually frame emails as personal appeals, which is valuable to connect the fundraising request as being from the man himself. The “Trump 47” logo variation puts Trump’s name inside a shield. At the same time, Trump’s PAC stopped sending emails branded for Vance. Last year, the president’s mailing list received eight emails with solo Vance logos signed by the vice president. This year Never Surrender hasn’t sent an email signed by Vance since January, and it didn’t get its own logo. The PAC’s treasurer, Bradley T. Crate, did not respond to a request for comment sent through Red Curve, his political consultancy. Oftentimes, Never Surrender’s small-dollar email fundraising efforts on behalf of the president are manipulative and bizarre. One email threatened to sic officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement on supporters who didn’t take a survey to prove they’re U.S. citizens. Another offered access to private national security briefings in exchange for donations.

Increasingly, custom logos are used to communicate all this. Brand variants for recent promotions like “Elite Swamp Drainers for Trump,” “Trump Inner Circle,” and “Trump Platinum” give potential small-dollar donors the illusion of access to the president with a logo for a made-up group. [Screenshot: FC] “Sitting presidents can and do continue to fundraise, usually for their own party as a whole, particularly when they’re popular among their voters,” SoRelle Wyckoff Gaynor, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of Virginia, tells Fast Company, noting that President Barack Obama held fundraisers for down-ballot races during his second term in office. “The Trump-specific brand of these emails is super interesting—and someone like Trump whose entire career is really built on branding, not building, I think it’s right to assume that all of these decisions are very strategic,” she says, noting the shift away from Vance indicates to her that Trump wants to “leave the door open” for a successor, whether that’s Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, or even his eldest son, Don Jr.

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Never Surrender keeps more than three-quarters of the money it raises and splits up the rest with the Republican National Committee and Working for Ohio, Vance’s leadership PAC. That means even when Trump sends an email that leaves out Vance’s name in the logo, the VP’s group still gets 5% of whatever it raises. By omitting Vance’s name, however, Trump is leaving room for people to question his allegiance to the vice president. Trump has sent mixed signals about whether he’ll back Vance in the 2028 Republican primary, should Vance run. “I think you have a lot of very capable people,” Trump said last year when asked, noting it’s still early. Perhaps the return of Trump’s Vance-less logo was inevitable. As the first president since Richard Nixon to have two different vice presidents while in office, Trump isn’t known for loyalty to his running mates.

And to Trump’s biggest supporters, it doesn’t really matter whether Vance or former Vice President Mike Pence are mentioned at all, as long as Trump is on top of the ticket. As a small-dollar fundraising strategy, Trump’s PAC is doubling down on the reason people subscribed to the mailing list in the first place. Trump’s fundraising focus on himself is a reminder of who’s at the center of his political movement. MAGA is held together less by a coherent, consistent ideology than it is by fealty to a single man. The proof is in the logos.