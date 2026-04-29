How F1 is revving up its U.S. takeover at the Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix, hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium’s 3.3-mile Miami International Autodrome, will look and feel different this year. In its fifth year, the race will spotlight the city with new experiences, activations like the MSC Yacht Club, and new sight lines for spectators.

While relatively new to Formula 1’s 24 Grand Prix race season, the Miami GP’s agreement to serve as a host city until 2041 is an indicator that F1 is focused on investing in the U.S. market. It’s a big departure from F1’s history. “ We used to turn up in the U.S., race, and [then] expect everyone in the U.S. to continue to stay in love with us, engage with us, and that was probably arrogant,” says Liam Parker, chief communications and corporate relations officer at Formula 1. Aerial helicopter view of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 5, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida [Photo: Carlos Goldman/F1 Miami GP] But in 2017, that changed when Liberty Media Corp. acquired F1, recognizing the “enormous opportunity to grow the sport.” F1, currently valued at roughly $3.6 billion, doubled down on the U.S. as a strategic market with its first modern U.S. race, Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. To deepen its U.S. presence, F1 wished for an international, cultural destination.

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“It was the second race to join us from the U.S. It was a big test case,” Parker says. “If Miami hadn’t gone well, people might have started to say ‘Can F1 really make a success of the U.S.’?” As the U.S. circuit’s first race, Miami GP is designed to set the tone for the rest of the calendar and plays a key role in growing F1 commercially stateside. [Photo: Vanessa Diaz/F1 Miami GP] Designing the Miami Grand Prix Parker recognizes that F1 is not competing with legacy sports like the NFL, NBA, and MLB, but rather with entertainment and people’s attention. For that reason, F1’s recipe for relevancy in the U.S. market has to go beyond the race. Parker says it centers on “people’s mindsets, news feeds, and their lifestyle.”

The first Miami GP prioritized a high-quality race, garnering nearly 243,000 spectators and 2.6 million television viewers. That race faced a number of challenges, including extreme heat on the track and in the paddock, which were later resolved. Since then, attendance has grown to around 275,000 people. F1 Miami Grand Prix President Katharina Nowak and her team saw an opportunity to boost the race’s profile by turning the event into a full-on Miami experience. Spectators walk the grounds of the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 2, 2025. [Photo: Alex Hayes/F1 Miami GP] This year, the Miami GP team is embracing the city’s allure, focusing on three core elements: its inaugural fan fest, a man-made marina activation, and its race campus modeled after specific Miami neighborhoods. An art installation featuring a grass-covered car welcomes visitors to the Paddock Club at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix. [Photo: Spencer Ostrander/F1 Miami GP] “We’re starting to think about how we turn the Miami Grand Prix into more than just a three-day weekend and starting to think about this as a full week,” Nowak says, noting that the target audience includes more than purist motorsports fans.

The race’s first, free official citywide fan fest seeks to attract newer, casual fans with a “FOMO experience” steeped in entertainment programming, music, brand activations, and food and beverage offerings. Katharina Nowak, president of the F1 Miami Grand Prix [Photo: Formula 1/Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix] “We want to make that the first touchpoint,” Nowak says. “If you’re not familiar with Formula 1 [or] don’t really know what it’s about, we give you that first opportunity. There’s no barrier to entry here.” Hosted at what Nowak refers to as one of the most iconic destinations in the world—Miami Beach—the fan fest will also serve as a communal viewing experience for the race, offering an access point for those who can’t make it to the track to view the race live.

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Beyond fan fest, the team announced a significant hospitality activation in partnership with MSC Cruises. Leaning into Miami as a top destination for cruises and its affinity for premium experiences, they developed the MSC Yacht Club, a five-level, 32,000-square-foot, 264-foot-long temporary structure, inspired by the French Riviera. The “super yacht,” which Miami GP describes as “the most unique hospitality offering,” offers guests a new premium dining and viewing experience of the 57-lap race featuring 19 turns. Concept rendering of the MSC Yacht Club [Image: Formula 1/Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix] “Given our layout and where we are in terms of geography, we have a very flat track,” Nowak explains. “Being able to provide our fans with an experience where suddenly they get to see more than just one turn or going into a turn . . . that’s an experience we haven’t been able to offer in the past.” Previously, the marina offered ticketed yacht experiences. Now the Miami GP has opened the experience for general admission, maximizing fans’ access to the track’s turns six through eight.

Concept rendering of the MSC Yacht Club [Image: Formula 1/Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix] In addition to the Key Biscayne-inspired marina, the team remodeled the rest of the campus after six distinct Miami neighborhoods: Little Havana, Coconut Grove, Miami Gardens, Brickell, Wynwood, and Miami Beach. Each zone will feature its associated neighborhood’s local culture through live music, family-owned restaurants, and art. [Photo: Nicole Vasquez/F1 Miami GP] “We’re super excited to really dive into how every fan is going to experience these zones,” Nowak says. “The West Campus, for example, will be influenced by Little Havana. We are bringing Ball and Chain, which is an iconic live music venue most known for their pineapple-shaped stage, so we’re going to bring that to the West Campus this year for live music and entertainment.” Wynwood’s local restaurants will be featured at the event’s East Campus, along with art murals, installations, and the Art of Hip Hop Museum.

Helicopter aerial view of the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 1, 2025 [Photo: Carlos Goldman/F1 Miami GP] A brand moment As F1 grows in the U.S., so do opportunities for global brands, like Lego, Apple, and Disney, looking for authentic ways to activate fans. During last year’s race, the Lego Group created an immersive experience for families that included 10 drivable Lego cars. A Jack Daniels brand activation in 2025 [Photo: Lex Merico/F1 Miami GP] “We’ve seen how brands and teams and the F1 industry have used Miami and this race as kind of [a] launch platform for their big moments,” Nowak says. “The Lego parade is a good example of that.” The Miami GP aims to attract brands via a “melting pot” fan base. “We’ve got more kids following us, more younger people, more women, more people of diverse backgrounds,” Parker says. “I think the U.S. strategy and the U.S. growth has been a key part in helping us unlock some of those big partnerships.”

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain drives the Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 during Sprint qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 2, 2025. [Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images] According to a 2025 F1 and Motorsports Network fan survey, 41% of fans who haven’t attended an F1 fan experience plan to do so in the future. F1 believes it is barely scratching the surface of what’s possible in the U.S.; it will continue to take notes from Miami GP and other stateside circuits. “ The U.S has been one of those markets where it’s taught us what we can do elsewhere,” Parker says. “Miami [is] raising the bar. Austin [is] raising the bar [and] now Vegas. We’ve used that to say to people around the world and other races, how can you raise those bars?”